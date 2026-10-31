Gavin Cromwell Stable Tour 2026-27 National Hunt season including Inothewayurthinkin, Boycetown and Now Is The Hour

He moved into the top four in the 2022/23 season, and he has been there since. Top three in 2024/25. He is a member of an elite group of trainers who have won the Gold Cup, the Champion Hurdle and the Stayers’ Hurdle and, last year, he created history when he took Stumptown to Czechia and won the Velka Pardubicka. Many had tried, but no Irish-trained horse before him had ever won the famous race. This year, three weeks ago, he repeated the feat with Final Orders.

Last season was a frustrating season for his stable star, the 2025 Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin, but he still managed to finish third in the Gold Cup. Only By Night and Will The Wise and The Passing Wife all went close at Cheltenham, and Final Orders bagged the Cross-Country Chase, providing the trainer with his second victory in the race in two years.

Well out of the blocks already this season, he has a real blend of established performers and young horses with huge potential to look forward to for the season ahead.