Nicky Henderson Stable Tour 2026-27 National Hunt season including Lulamba, Jango Baie and Old Park Star

Emotions of every kind were tasted by trainer Nicky Henderson last season in what was another stellar campaign for big-race results on the racetrack for one of National Hunt racing’s most popular characters.

From the ultimate highs of celebrating seven Grade One victories, to the depths of despair following the passing of the ultra-talented Sir Gino and the absence of Constitution Hill from the Champion Hurdle, it really was a rollercoaster campaign in every sense.

Older horses capable of flying the flag at the highest level might be slightly lower this season for the master of Seven Barrows, but what lies waiting in the wings looks exciting with plenty of future stars almost certainly in the ranks.

News that Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie will miss the first half of the season was hardly the development Henderson wanted to share in the build-up towards the 2026/27 campaign taking off. However, with the likes of Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero Old Park Star and Turners’ Novices’ Hurdle runner-up Act Of Innocence set to tackle fences, along with stable stalwart Jonbon returning, there is more than enough quality to make up for his absence.

And with a clutch of young novice hurdlers, including a number from the point-to-point field, forming part of the team all bodes well for the Gold Cup-winning trainer in his pursuit of more big-race success.