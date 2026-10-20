14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls on his team for the campaign ahead including some interesting new recruits.

When it comes to levels of consistency few can match the exploits of 14-time National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls. While the Ditcheat handler might have fallen just short in his quest to reach a century of winners for the past two seasons, plenty of big race victories have still found their way back to Manor Farm Stables. It is a result of those victories that has seen Nicholls win more than £2million in prize-money for the past 24 seasons, a statistic that no other jumps trainer in Britain has managed to achieve. Although securing a record equalling 15th National Hunt Trainers’ championship appears a tough ask, this season could still be a landmark one for the handler as he closes in on Martin Pipe’s total number of jumps winners along with reaching 4,000 career victories. And with Caldwell Potter, who missed last season through injury, back in his team alongside the likes of No Drama This End, Regent’s Stroll, and a whole heap of exciting youngsters, the sight of his animated celebrations on the biggest of occasions looks set to continue. Nicholls said: “Anytime you have over two million pounds in prize money you have had a good season, which was the 24th season in a row we have done that. It would have been nice to crack the one hundred winners, but we had some nice winners along the way, however you can always do better. “I’ve spent a lot of money in adding some fantastic new facilities over the summer. I’ve upgraded the schooling facility and put in a Wexford sand canter. The facilities are second to none, and we will give it a real go as we always do. “To win 14 trainers’ championships’ has been brilliant, but now I just want to win some big races with some lovely horses. “I’m about to beat Martin Pipe’s record for number of jump winners trained in Britain and I’m not far off training 4,000 across the board. “Those are milestones which are fantastic to reach, and ones I never thought I would manage when I started. That reflects well on the team here at Manor Farm Stables. “It is about having the right players in your team, which we are beginning to build back up. I’ve got some lovely new owners that have come in, and all my existing owners really support us. It is exciting times.”

PAUL NICHOLLS HORSES FOR 2026/27 NATIONAL HUNT SEASON ABSOLUTELY DOYEN “Unfortunately, he is out for the season. We just started galloping him, and the warning light came on so we just decided to wait until next season to go chasing with him. If we stop with him now then he will come back fine next season. He will make a nice chaser.” A KING OF MAGIC “He is a lovely horse. I think we will stay hurdling this season for now. He won very well at Taunton, when it finally clicked, then he won very nicely at Perth at the end of the season. He is on quite a high mark now, but we have the lads that can claim off him so we will see where we are. He is very much going the right way and I expect further improvement to come. In 12 months time I see him being a lovely chaser. “Paddy (Brennan) and I are keen to take him to Aintree for a two-and-a-half mile handicap hurdle on Sunday. He is the type that will improve for a run like he did last year as he is a stuffy horse.” BEAU SPEED “He is alright. He ran second behind Cooltobecareless, who won at Chepstow the other day, at Fakenham on his first start. The ground was heavy that day, but he ran well. “He then was a bit green afterwards when he finished third at Wincanton on his next start. He has done well over the summer and he will now go novice hurdling. He will start over two or two-and-a-half miles, but he is not slow.” BELLIANO “He was a nice horse before having a setback last season. He was a bit disappointing in the EBF Final when we last saw him. Having qualified for it we thought he would run well. He won his only point-to-point before joining us and he will go novice chasing now. He could be a well-handicapped horse for some of those staying novice handicap chases. He will be ready to go this side of Christmas.” BIBE MUS “He came over to us having had a fair few races so a good holiday will not be lost on him. He is not the biggest in the world, but he carried 12 stone on his back when he won at Sandown Park. I would say, in the winter when the ground is soft, that he will be a good horse to have a go at those two mile handicap hurdles around places like Ascot and Sandown Park. He is probably not the best handicapped in the world, but physically he has improved a lot. He is an electric jumper.”

Caldwell Potter was brilliant at Cheltenham

CALDWELL POTTER “He has never been easy to train. He had issues with his feet, and he has to have special shoes made for him, but we are on top of all that now. He jarred himself up a little bit after he went to Newbury last season for a gallop, but I suspect that goes back to running at Cheltenham and Aintree, which can often happen to horses. “A year off won’t have been lost on him as he has really filled out. I’ve done lots of work with him, and we are trying to get him ready for the Betfair Chase. I’m not going there thinking we are going to try and win as I just need to get a run into him somewhere before the New Year. “He has to go left-handed. If he had a nice run in the Betfair Chase that would set us up nicely for a run over Christmas, where I could enter him at Leopardstown. He has won there before, and the track would suit him. “We have used the Betfair Chase as a stepping stone before with Clan Des Obeaux, who then won a King George on his next start. He will progress, but nothing is set in stone with him. I wouldn’t be that keen on going to a King George with him as it is a fast track. “Although he won a Grade One over three miles one furlong at Aintree, he has got to prove he stays as that race fell into his lap that day. My aim would be to have one or two runs and go for the Cotswold Chase as that would tell us if he stays, or if we need to drop back in trip.” DON’T PANIC “He is a lovely unraced four-year-old that is a half-brother to several winners, including Tweed Skirt, who was a useful mare for Nicky Henderson. “He showed us plenty in the spring and went well when we took him for a racecourse gallop around Wincanton. He is one that will start off life in bumpers.” DRUMLEE JET “He only joined us in the summer, but he looks like a smart prospect. He won a maiden point-to-point at Stowlin in May when he was the only one to finish. He has settled into life here well and we will go down the bumper route with him.” EXCITING RIDE “He is a big, backward individual, but he showed progressive form in three point-to-point starts. He ran his best race when he was second at Castlelands in March. “The way he galloped all the way to the line that day suggests he is a real stayer in the making. It will be interesting to see what he achieves as a novice hurdler first.” GARDEN MASTER “He is from the first crop of Kew Gardens. He made an impressive debut in a point-to-point at Tullaherin. On that occasion he breezed clear and won with plenty in hand. I would imagine we would start in a bumper before deciding if we stick to those or go hurdling. He is one of several exciting young ex-Irish pointers that we have on the team. GRAND GARCON “He is a big horse that stands all of 18 hands. He finished behind Sober Glory at Chepstow before pulling up on his next start, but breathing issues emerged. We got him back in March and he ran a good race to finish fourth behind Le Frimeur. He will stick over hurdles for now, but ultimately he won’t want to stay hurdling long. “He wants to go chasing, but I still think he is a bit green to do that. 112 looks a nice mark, but he has still got to go and do it on the track.” GRAND VENDETTA “He will go novice chasing this season. He won well in the mud at Taunton, but he got beat at a short price at Wincanton on his last start as the ground was too quick. “He will start life in novice handicap chases, but I think he will quietly improve as we have got nowhere near the ceiling of him. He has had a wind operation so is a bit behind the others.” HAVANOTHERGUINESS “He ran very well on his debut at Newton Abbott. He ran a bit green, but that is what bumpers are there for to educate them. He got beat a head, but it was a super run. He will no doubt improve from that run, but he probably won’t run again now until December. There is lots to come from him."

Henri The Second powers to victory

HENRI THE SECOND “He has had two runs over fences, but he didn’t enjoy it much. His owners were down recently so we showed him school over the fences on our schooling strip five times and he absolutely ripped them up. “That schooling strip might be the making of him, and I’m not ruling out going in a novice chase with him again, but it would be where the ground is testing as he goes through that ground like a knife through butter. There is the option of trying to win that handicap hurdle at Sandown Park again, but he is not the best handicapped horse in the world. I would love to go in some staying chases with him.” HITMAN “The plan is to go back to the Old Roan, which he won last year, but he has always run well in it. He is not getting any younger, but he has been in really good form at home. He pays his way, but this will probably be his last season. He is going to be ready for the Old Roan.” ISAAC DES OBEAUX “He was great in the Midlands National, and he ran well in the Scottish Grand National. He was a bit unlucky in that race as he made one mistake four out, and that wiped him out, but he still stayed on to finish fourth. Staying trips and soft ground suits him. “He will obviously be entered in the Welsh Grand National, but if that wasn’t soft enough we have the Classic Chase up at Warwick. I will enter him in the Grand National this season. The Barber family are sponsoring a race at Taunton after Christmas this season over three miles seven furlongs which would be a great race for him. “We can then decide in the spring whether we go to Aintree this season or go back for the Midlands National and Scottish Grand National. If the ground was soft at Aintree it would be very interesting. He wouldn’t want to go there if it was good to soft. He is an improving young horse, but he loves to be fresh.”

Isaac Des Obeaux clears away to win the Midlands National

KILIFI CREEK “He was the only four-year-old I ran in a bumper last season, but he was a bit disappointing as he only finished fourth at Taunton. However, he came back with sore shins. He will continue down the bumper route and I expect him to build on that effort when we see him back out.” KNAPPERS HILL “Having been off the track for two years he ran really well behind The Jukebox Man at Haydock Park. He kept on nicely that day before his lack of race fitness told. He ran another good race in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby, but then he stopped quickly at both Warwick and Newbury, so it really was a season of two halves. “We are going to go down the veterans’ chase route with him now and he is likely to start out at Aintree on Sunday.” LE COLD GREY “He was only narrowly beaten in both of his bumpers at Lingfield and Wincanton last season. He has had a wind operation, so he is a little bit behind the others and he won’t be ready for about another month.I think his bumper form is alright and I would imagine he is one we aim at two-and-a-half mile novice hurdles.” MALDINI MILANO “He will have one run over hurdles then we will go chasing with him. I’m not saying he is going to be a star, but he will be a good fun horse that will improve for jumping a fence. He beat Daylatedollarshort who won the Silver Trophy at Chepstow so his form is there and he will keep improving.” MATTY’S MATE “He needs to improve on what he has done, but he is very big and backwards. We didn’t rush him too much last season. We gave him one bumper run at Newton Abbot in June, when he just missed out in a tight finish. He really wants two-and-a-half miles over hurdles, but I might just give him one more bumper run on a more galloping track for experience.” MINELLA YOGA “I would quite like to run him at Ascot at the end of the month, but if there is no cut in the ground he won’t go there. He is likely to go the Tutti Quanti route in going for the Gerry Feilden and the William Hill Handicap Hurdle before going chasing. "I could go over fences with him now as he is a brilliant jumper, but a bit more experience over hurdles won’t do him any harm. At Sandown Park on the last day of the season the ground was too quick, and he was probably over the top. You can put a line through that, and a good summer will not be lost on him.” NEW RULES “He is by Walk In The Park, and looks like a real stunner. We didn’t run him in the spring as the ground was too fast to run him in a bumper. He is not really a bumper horse though. He won his only point-to-point very easily at the end of November. A lovely two-and-a-half mile maiden at Chepstow would suit him well. He is a nice type.”

No Drama This End in winning action

NO DRAMA THIS END “He is a grand horse. He won his point-to-point and his bumper at Warwick the season before last. He doesn’t show much at home so you don’t really know what we had. “Last season I was going to run him in a maiden hurdle at Chepstow, but it looked quite hot so I said to his owners why don’t we have a nice day out at Cheltenham first time up. He won very nicely, and then he kept on winning. It didn’t work out at Cheltenham, and if I had my time again I would have run him in the Albert Bartlett. “You can put a line through Cheltenham. He was then a bit unlucky as he knocked himself getting off the lorry at Aintree before he won a Listed race up at Perth. “Like any good horse he will go on any ground, as he proved at Perth, and in the Challow, but I think he is most effective on soft ground. When he won the Grade Twos at Cheltenham and Sandown Park it was soft, and he loved it. He is an exciting novice chaser, but I’m not going to predict what he will do, however I think he will be a lot better chaser than he was hurdler, and he stays forever. “I’ve got in my mind to get a run into him somewhere then possibly go to the Esher Novices’ Chase which we won with Stay Away Fay, then possibly go to the Kauto Star at Kempton Park. However, I would run him first time out at Sandown Park if I had to as that wouldn’t be a problem. “There are races in the book before those, but he wants cut in the ground and we are not in a hurry with him. I’d like to think the better races for him are in the spring.” ORDER ON TIME “He was second in a point-to-point, but I liked his run in that so I bought him at the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale. We just gave him the one run for experience at Chepstow last season, but he powered clear to win by ten lengths despite being green. “You don’t know quite where he will end up, but we do like him. The plan is to start him off in a maiden hurdle at Aintree on Sunday.I would like to think he could run in some better novice hurdles during the season.” POURQUOI PAS PAPA “He had schooled well at home before going to Ffos Las, but he was well schooled in France before he came to us so he knew his job. He ran okay at Ffos Las on his chasing debut. He will improve for the run. I think better ground will suit him, but he will progress as the season goes on. He might win a nice handicap come the spring. “I’ve not totally ruled out going back over hurdles with him. I’m going to think about that over the next fortnight and see. It is quite hard for a four-year-old over fences as the season goes on as the advantage they have becomes smaller. If it doesn’t happen for him over fences now I could easily switch him back to hurdles.” QUEBECOIS “It was a bit frustrating last season that he didn’t win, but the big advantage is that he can run in handicaps and novice chases. He ran well in the Ultima, and he seems to go well around there, so I will enter him in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. “I’m not convinced the Coral Gold Cup is his bag, but I may enter him. He loves good to soft ground. As a novice chaser with experience I’m quite excited about him. When he ran around Cheltenham over two miles and five furlongs, he wasn’t beaten far after making the running so he isn’t that slow. He is a bit like Il Ridoto, who jumps brilliantly from the front end. “He ran well at Newton Abbot last Saturday, but he should have won. I’ve actually entered him in the Listed novices’ chase at Cheltenham on Saturday as I saw there weren't many entries in it, and he was as fresh as paint on Monday. We will see how the week unfolds, but I will have a tentative look at the race on Saturday.”

Regent's Stroll - had wind operation

REGENT’S STROLL “He has grown up a lot. He had a wind operation over the summer, which he was crying out for, and it has definitely settled him down. This time last year you wouldn’t have been able to do what we have been doing with him as he was hot, buzzy and silly. “It was ridiculous what he did at Newbury first time out, but he still ran well to finish third. He got better as the season went on as he got more relaxed. I think he is more like the finished article now. “He will have an entry in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but the race for him in my mind is the Coral Gold Cup. I’m sure he is a stayer. The Colin Parker is an obvious one to go for if I do run him before. I think he will be a nice horse that can go well in a Coral Gold Cup. “If it rained, taking him to the gallops morning at Newbury before the Coral Gold Cup is an option as he has done that before. I’m not sure he would be a King George horse. He might be, but he would have to improve a lot. "Long term I see him being a Neptune Collonges staying type, in that he could be a Grand National horse one day, but we will let him tell us where we are with him.” RIVER KWAI “I have always liked him since the day we bought him at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sales. He had impressed us at home before he went to Exeter. He went there and won his bumper, but was green as grass. He has had lots of schooling, but he won’t be ready until the middle of November. "He ain’t slow, but ultimately he will want a trip when he does tackle fences. Hopefully we can have a good season over hurdles with him.” ROAD TO DESTINY “We picked this lad up at the Goffs UK Aintree Sale in April just days after he had finished second in an Irish point-to-point behind Wordfromhome, who I also bought. The pair finished 25 lengths clear of the third that day. “He is by Jet Away, who is the sire of Twinjets, who has already done well for us. He is not a typical bumper horse and will be seen to better effect once going over hurdles.” RUBAUD “He has been a bit unfortunate as the Listed race he has won at Kempton Park for the past three years has been moved to Carlisle, while the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton has now been moved to Aintree, which is a shame. “He will go up to Carlisle as that Listed race suits him well, even though it is on a completely different type of track. I might go back chasing with him after Carlisle as he is not going to win the one up at Aintree if those good young horses go there. “I was thinking that he could go for the Haldon Gold Cup, but I don’t know what is going to happen to that race now. He is tough and genuine so he will pay his way.”

Rubaud wins at Wincanton

SANS BRUIT “Despite not winning the Red Rum last season he still ran well in it. He has dropped to a good mark now and the plan is to go to Cheltenham on Friday for a valuable two-mile handicap chase there. He goes well fresh and he has a nice light weight. “I think Harry Cobden is going to ride him as he has won on him before, and his owner is quite keen for him to ride him. It seems that he has been at his best in the spring, but he has never been on a sensible handicap mark at the start of a season before, but at least he is now. "I think the way he ran at Aintree suggests he should win another nice handicap chase somewhere along the line.” SAPPINGIRL “He ran in two bumpers last season. He was second at Fontwell and then ran well in the Listed bumper at Ascot. He met with a tiny little setback afterwards and ended up missing the rest of the season. That has not been lost on him. “I said to his owner, Andrew Brooks, that Bravemansgame never won a bumper. He has had a summer off and he looks to have taken a step forward. I think he could be a dark horse over novice hurdles this season.” STICK TO THE BOARD “He is one of a number of nice horses that won a bumper last season. He ran very well at Chepstow on his first start back this season. He was just a little fresh and keen early on. He missed the last, but I think he will improve massively for that run as he wasn’t fully wound up. “Bravemansgame got beat in that race a few years ago and then ended up doing what he did. There is huge improvement to come from him. He might be one for the Grade Two Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park in December, as something like that will suit him well, but ultimately he will be a lovely staying chaser.” TAKEONEDAYATATIME “She won her last bumper at Newton Abbot after finishing third on her debut at Wincanton. She is a nice filly, but missed last season. She will now switch to running in mares’ novices’ hurdles this season. She could possibly go in some of those Listed mares’ novices’ hurdles, but she only won a summer bumper, so she would have to improve, but we do like her.” TREBLE THREE “He is an unraced four-year-old that I really like. On the evidence so far he looks like a smashing individual. Having done nothing but impress in his work at home, he then went particularly well in a racecourse gallop at Chepstow in the spring. He is one to look out for in bumpers this season.”

Tutti Quanti is clear of his field at Newbury