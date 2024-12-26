Sporting Life
Its all so easy for Constitution Hill
Constitution Hill - won third Christmas Hurdle

Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle: Constitution Hill makes winning return

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Thu December 26, 2024 · 10 min ago

Constitution Hill is odds-on to regain his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown after making a winning return to action in the much-anticipated Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

Not seen on the racecourse since winning this race last season and having been laid low by a lung infection, suspected colic and a recent setback after a racecourse gallop in the meantime, the well-backed 5/6 favourite never looked in any danger of defeat.

Settled in third by Nico De Boinville, he went to the front two out.

Main market rival Lossiemouth never looked happy racing in the rear of the field, but came through to chase the winner home but was still two-and-a-half lengths adrift at the line.

Betfair and Paddy Power now make Nicky Henderson’s charge their 8/11 favourite for the Champion Hurdle. Sky Bet go 4/6 and pushed Lossiemouth out to 7/2 for the same race.

He was becoming the first horse to win the Christmas Grade One feature for a third successive season.

