Kim Bailey: Weather will play part in plans for Chianti Classico

Winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Kim Bailey’s charge went on to finish fourth in Grade One novice company at Aintree in the spring and made his first appearance since in the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup.

Carrying the welter burden of 12st, Chianti Classico stamped his class with an authoritative victory and will now be considered for a range of options, including a first run over the Grand National fences in the Becher Chase and a possible tilt at Grade One glory in the Betfair Chase.

Reflecting on his weekend success, Bailey said: “I hoped he might go and do that, but it was a very good performance. He had his first canter (since) this morning and seems fine.

“There are all sorts of options and we’re playing it by ear really. We’ll see how he comes out of the race in a week or 10 days’ time and see what the weather does. The weather is a big factor as he really would prefer softer ground.

“The Coral Gold Cup (at Newbury) would be the least likely, I would have thought. There’s the Becher Chase and we’ve also put him in the Betfair Chase. If that comes up with a situation like last year, when there were only four runners, we could look at it.”

While Bailey began the season with hopes Chianti Classico could develop into a National contender, he also received quotes for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the aftermath of his Ascot success.

However, the trainer is not getting carried away, adding: “He’s got another 10lb to go before he becomes that (a Gold Cup horse), that’s the difference of the game really.

“The handicapper only put him up 5lb for winning on Saturday, so we shall see.”

Bailey also provided an update on plans for the high-class Trelawne, who like his stablemate holds an entry in the Coral Gold Cup.

He said: “He wants soft ground and missed his engagement last weekend. He’ll probably go to the graduation chase at Haydock on the same day as the Betfair Chase, provided we get soft ground.

“Like everybody else, we’re wanting some rain.”