Kempton review and free video replays

A review and free video replays from the second day of Kempton's Christmas meeting where there was a winning spare for a 'disappointed' Harry Cobden.

Soul reaches number one for disappointed Cobden Soul Icon (16/1) won a fascinating renewal of the Grade Two Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase. The winner had finished second on five consecutive occasions before coming home last of four in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown but finally claimed top honours in this limited handicap. On Soul Icon's penultimate start in the Rising Stars at Wincanton Ben Pauling felt Handstands couldn't go the pace set by Soul Icon but there was no laying up with Editeur Du Gite - winner of the last two renewals - at Kempton with Sans Bruit's attempt to do so short-lived. Sans Bruit may have paid for those exertions but so, too, did the leader who had come back to the field by the end of the back straight. With the race beginning to take shape Boothill's jumping again failed him but top-weight Edwardstone was impeccable and appeared to be travelling well. The petrol tank began to empty approaching the last, however, and when Soul Icon matched his jump at that obstacle the writing was on the wall. Edwardstone kept on for second, beaten three and a half lengths, seven lengths ahead of 2/1 favourite Martator who appeared to struggle to go the gallop in the straight. Soul Icon was a winning spare ride for Harry Cobden who said: "Disappointed I didn't ride Paul's horse (Sans Bruit), I thought I was going to ride that at the start of the week but it wasn't to be so...what a lucky spare. Funny how things work out isn't it? "He's only a pony but he's very brave, jumps great. Fantastic small team the Keiran Burke yard, they haven't got loads of horses but they do tremendously well with what they've got."

Burke, claiming his first big-race winner since saddling Hunt Ball to win at the 2012 Cheltenham Festival, said: “I’m delighted as he deserved that. He’s as genuine as they come and he’s just been unfortunate to bump into one a few times. “It was a lovely ride from Harry, perfect. It was the complete opposite of what I wanted him to do, but he knows what he’s doing and knows more than I do! “I don’t really have any plans as he is ground dependent – we do need this better ground. We’ll see what the weather is doing and see what’s available for him.” Cobden added later on Racing TV: “It’s great to ride any winner, but especially on the big days. I get a buzz riding any horse to win in a race like this and it means so much more to those little guys because they don’t have many darts to throw at the board. “We went very quick with two keen horses in front and I just thought we’d take a lead and follow away. He’s not a very big horse, but he’s clever and he’s got a big jump when you need it. “Turning in I thought Edwardstone had nearly 12st and I didn’t want to be anywhere near him really. I just thought we’d stay away from an old, experienced horse as I didn’t want to help him along. “He’s been very unlucky. Three or four times over fences it’s looked like he was going to win and something has nailed him in the last 25 yards. I think the way the race played out today, going so quick early, he hasn’t been in front too long and it’s probably helped him out.”

Knight Templar wins at Kempton

Knight has got it all Knight Templar (15/2) stepped up from his hurdling debut to win the Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing 'Introductory' Juvenile Hurdle. The Robert Stephens trained youngster had finished second at Huntingdon earlier in the month and went one better to continue his good form since joining the stable having won three of his four starts on the Flat for the yard. Knight Templar showed a good turn of foot from the last to pull a length and a half clear of Lucky Bere who, in turn, was two and a quarter clear of favourite Risk It All in third. The winner was ridden by Ben Jones who enjoyed a successful Boxing Day with two high profile winners for Ben Pauling. "Our lad didn't jump very well the last day which was probably what got us beat in the end but today he was completely different. He's been to Henrietta Knight's and whereas the last day he wanted to pop away, today he was having a cut at them and I was delighted when he came out of my hands at the first. "We didn't go all that quick and he was a little bit keen so I didn't want to be wrestling him and let him go on a bit and he actually settled lovely and I was happy everywhere really. "He stays a good trip on the flat, has got a hell of a turn of foot and I think he has got it all. He doesn't like hitting the front too early, he just pulled himself up a little bit after the last. "He's a nice horse, doing everything correctly and took a massive step forward since Huntingdon and I think he's got a lot more to improve on and I think might just do that for his next run."

Jones had won the first race at Kempton on Boxing Day, as well as today, and also won the last race of the meeting to complete a double on the day and take his tally over the two days to four. Partnering Ooh Betty (7/1) for Ben Clarke in the Ladbrokes 'Gaffer Of All Accas' Handicap Hurdle, the pair came with a well-timed challenge to win by a length from Big Boy Bobby and Glory And Fortune. Ooh Betty had been a consistent performer prior to a slightly disappointing run in a competitive renewal of the Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury but bounced back from that to claim a fifth career success.

Della Casa Lunga scores

Della is a keeper Della Casa Lugna, owned and trained by Clive Boultbee-Brooks, showed a willing attitude to deny Holly Hartingo and Royale Margaux in the Ladbrokes Play '1-2-Free' On Football Mares' Handicap Hurdle. The 7/2 chance was always to the fore under Richard Patrick on her first start since wind surgery and dug deep when challenged at the end of the three mile contest to win by a length and a quarter and the same. "She's very tough and very honest," Patrick told ITV Racing. "She's a front-running type. I was just trying to slow it up everywhere and she was taking me on a bit but you can't really fight her; you've just got to ask her to slow down instead of telling her but the jumping was very slick. "She winged three out and I was able to take a little hold of her and she was good and long at the second last and going down to the last and she's done it well; all credit to Clive and his fantastic team. "We ran her the first day at Bangor and it was too soft and the wrong way round but we had to get her out somewhere. She ran a blinder the last day but I just thought she wasn't as strong as she could have been from the last to the line and just thought we'd do something (tweak her wind) and we did a piece of work and came alive and it really helped today." “She’s a lovely mare and probably one of the best horses in the yard,” said the winning trainer. “She ran really well here last time, unfortunately she just got beat, but today was perfect – the ground and the trip and she was in flying form at home. “We will definitely keep her for breeding. We did get black type last time she was here but we’ll keep the offspring – she’s definitely a keeper!”

Life's a Beach Beachcomber (10/1) responded to the fitting of blinkers to open his account over fences in the Ladbrokes Get Rewarded With Ladbucks Handicap Chase. The useful staying handicap hurdler made an encouraging start to his chasing career, finishing third at Chepstow and second at Exeter but took a backwards step when pulling up at Cheltenham last time. Richie McLernon was keen to secure the lead and was still there heading into the home straight for the final time. As the chasing pack began to move into challenging positions, Beachcomber stepped on the gas and put the race to bed in a matter of strides with two more fine leaps sealing a commanding success. There were fully 10 lengths back to 11/4 favourite Frero Banbou, a neck ahead of Golden Son. McLernon said: "I spoke to Jonjo and AJ (O'Neill, trainers) in the week and they said they had them (blinkers) on him during the week. He has had quirky tendencies in the past but they seem to have done the job and he was superb to ride, I made one little error down the back but apart from that he was perfect. "He's always been a very good jumper, just the last day at Cheltenham he just went out to his right. I think he was happier in front today but going back right-handed with the blinkers on made a massive difference, well done to the team at home."