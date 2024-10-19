Jumps season preview: David Ord on the campaign ahead

David Ord sets the scene for the new National Hunt season which cranks up a gear at Cheltenham this week.

Once QIPCO British Champions Day is over you know you’re in the final throes of the Flat season while the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham signals the start of the jumps campaign proper. Are you looking forward to it? I suppose that comes down to whether you’re a glass half-full or a glass half-empty kind of person. There are headwinds – something British racing does better than any other jurisdiction right now. The dominance of the Irish behemoths, and particularly Willie Mullins’ remarkable Closutton team, shows little sign of easing. He, Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead haven’t exactly spent the summer sat on their hands, basking in the glory of previous achievements. Shopping sprees have been launched across France, Germany, the Irish point-to-point fields, anywhere a potential Grade One horse might be lurking.

Patrick Mullins: Five to Follow

The strong are getting stronger and their beleaguered British counterparts continue to chase in vain. Cyclical, they say, and it might well be. But this wheel isn’t even creaking let alone rotating right now. Then there’s the pressures on prize-money and decreasing attendances, and not just at the small, midweek meetings. Cheltenham announced a raft of changes to try and increase competition in their big races and reconnect with a user base that only a few years ago was among the most loyal and committed you’d find anywhere in British sport. They need to work, because our big days have to shine. We need Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton et al to get their hands on the young Grade One talent that year after year has proven just out of their reach despite significant outlay from owners. We need competition; depth in divisions where currently there is none. We need to continue to promote the horse welfare work that is embedded in the very heart of the sport, to defend when we have to, educate where we can. We know in National Hunt racing triumph and tragedy can go hand in hand, the risks the horses and riders take every time they go out to compete is there for all to see. To continue to enjoy it you must believe that those running the sport are taking all possible measures to make it as safe as it can be. But that risk can never be completely removed. There are those who will believe in this modern world the sport shouldn’t even exist – voices that become amplified around the major spring festivals. There are those that are die-hard fans of jumps racing who now, for the first time, worry for its very future.

But there are others, far greater in number, who can’t wait to climb on the merry-go-round again. And never underestimate the popularity of the winter game. On our own website the traffic for Cheltenham and Aintree dwarfs that for the major summer Flat meetings. Only last month Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls reacting to the proposed changes to the Turners Novices’ Chase was the most read story in a week when there was Group One Flat action to preview and analyse. And you think of Lossiemouth and Sir Gino joining the returning Constitution Hill in the two-mile hurdling ranks, Fact To File laying it down to near-neighbour Galopin Des Champs in the staying chases. Where does Gaelic Warrior fit in? What on earth is the plan with Ballyburn? Just spend ten minutes on X and you'll find lists of horses to follow, dark ones, new recruits, handicappers, whatever tickles your fancy. The strength of the Irish at Cheltenham has led to British trainers targeting the riches on offer before March rolls around. More competitive races on a regular basis. No point sitting and waiting for a clash with an opponent you’ve barely been able to lay a glove on for three years and counting. Make hay while the sun shines. Familiar equine names will be back; Skelton is hungry for a trainers’ title that eluded him in the closing weeks of last season, Nicholls determined to prove the master once again.

Champion jockey Harry Cobden