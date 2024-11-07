Jpr One leads Haldon Gold Cup challenge for Tizzard

Now stepping out of novice company the seven-year-old will be partnered as usual by Brendan Powell and carries a top-weight of 11st 12lb.

Jpr One won twice last season when beginning his chasing career, including a graded victory in the Lightning Novices’ Chase, and was unlucky not to take the Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial in between times as a final-fence unseat put paid to his chance.

This year the stable is represented by Jpr One and Scarface, who make up two of the six-strong field for the Grade Two event run over two miles and one and a half furlongs.

The licence moved into the former’s name in 2022 and the younger Tizzard did not waste much time taking the trophy as a trainer, saddling Elixir De Nutz to victory last season with nephew Freddie Gingell in the saddle.

The contest has historically been lucky for the Tizzard family, as Joe has ridden the winner three times and his father Colin was the winning trainer twice, with the two combining to strike with the hugely popular Cue Card in 2012.

“This has been our target with him from day one this season, it’s something we were always talking about last year as a place for him to start,” said Tizzard.

“He’s had a lovely prep for the race and we’re really excited about running him again.

“He’s got top-weight, but he’s run right up to this mark in the past so there’s no reason he shouldn’t put in a really big performance.

“He’s gone well fresh in the past, he’s good first time out in the season. He’s fit and well and my horses have all being running well recently.

“The ground will be lovely for him, he loves a bit of decent ground and he didn’t really get it at the back end of last season.”

The same stable is represented by Scarface, who makes his second start of the term having got his campaign under way at Cheltenham in October with a fifth-placed run in a two-mile handicap.

“He had a good year last year, he was very consistent,” Tizzard said.

“He was just needing the run at Cheltenham at the start of the season, but there are not many runners and it’s a good chance to nick some decent prize-money.

“He’s fit and well, he’d need to run a lifetime best to win it, but there’s no reason why he couldn’t run a big race and nick a place.”

Venetia Williams’ Djelo also kicks off his campaign, with Dan Skelton responsible for Etalon and Heltenham.

Paul Nicholls will saddle last season’s Aintree victor Sans Bruit, who will be reunited with Bryony Frost as she travels across the Channel to take a ride outside of her retainer with the French-based ‘Double Green’ team of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

