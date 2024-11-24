John Durkan Memorial Chase report, reaction and free video replay

Fact To File won a thrilling edition of the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, providing trainer Willie Mullins with a tenth success in the Grade 1 event.

The race was billed as one of the best early-season clashes for many years, with established stars Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow taking on some of the best novice prospects from last season. It didn’t disappoint in reality, with Paul Townend taking over in front on Galopin Des Champs from an early stage and looking to put it to the pretenders. He was closely tracked by old foe - the well-backed favourite Fastorslow under stand-in rider Derek O’Connor – but ultimately it was the younger brigade who came to the fore. Fact To File (7/2) briefly looked tapped for toe when the pace really increased four fences from the finish, where Fastorslow was noticeably quick, but Mark Walsh’s mount appeared to latch back onto the bridle coming to the second-last, where dual Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs was big and bold. Fact To File had the momentum, though, and hit the front at the last, just as Spillane’s Tower was building a head of steam in typical fashion down the outside. The 18/1 chance looked like he might get up for a stride or two under a strong Jack Kennedy drive, but Fact To File pulled out a little extra and passed the post with half a length in hand over his JP McManus owner-mate. Galopin Des Champs finished two and a quarter-lengths adrift of the runner-up in third, with Fastorslow (6/4) almost four lengths further back in fourth.

Mullins said: “What a race! I was trying to keep an eye on them all and I think it’s a testament to the race that the horse that tried to keep up with Galopin Des Champs, Grangeclare West, had to pull up before the last. “I thought we were beaten when Spillane’s Tower came up alongside us halfway up the run-in, so it just shows that he’s made that leap from novice company to senior company that he could pull out more. I love that in a horse, that he could pull out a bit extra to get home. “Mark said he took a blow but stayed on well to win. He’s over 17 hands but an athletic horse with it. He has a lovely temperament and true grit. “It was a hell of a race, and I think all these horses are going to win big races between now and the end of the season. “It’s fantastic that Punchestown have brought the race back to this time of the season and all these horses can recover in time to run around Christmas. “I don’t know where they will go next but Fact To File and Galopin Des Champs could both run at Leopardstown.” Fact To File is now favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with Betfair and Paddy Power cutting him to 11/4 and some firms going as short as 2/1.

