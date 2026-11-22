Final Demand (8/1) edged out Fact To File in a thrilling finish to the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday.
In the absence of The Big Westerner [ground], Willie Mullins saddled all nine runners in the two and a half mile Grade 1 contest which he was collecting for the twelfth time. The field, though, included seven Grade 1 winners and two Grand National winners so could hardly be accused of lacking quality.
Last year's renewal produced a stunning contest between Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior and it was always odds-on that the sequel would fail to live up to the original but when horses of that quality are involved it still made for an enthralling watch.
Kitzbuhel set off to make the running but Final Demand, under Patrick Mullins, was always close on his quarters. Fact To File was back in third, wide on the track, with Gaelic Warrior scraping paint on the inside in fourth.
The field were closely grouped at halfway but the pace quickened with five fences to jump and the injection in tempo saw I Am Maximus' jumping become slightly ragged and, gradually, a group of five pulled away, still led by Kitzbuhel.
Fact To File took closer order with three to jump while Paul Townend switched Gaelic Warrior wider on the course to track that rival but almost immediately the Gold Cup winner came under a drive, perhaps taking a blow on his first run of the season, leaving just four in contention.
Kaid d'Authie could never quite get on terms but Final Demand and Fact To File went to the last together as Kitzbuhel weakened and the leaders landed running. Fact To File edged in front but a game Final Demand refused to buckle and put his head down on the line with only a neck separating the pair.
They pulled three and three quarter lengths clear of Gaelic Warrior who stayed on well having got a second wind in what must rate a satisfactory reappearance from the 10/11 favourite and owner Rich Ricci was happy with what he saw.
Final Demand was halved in price by both Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March to 7/1 while Gaelic Warrior was pushed out to 5/2 favourite from 13/8.
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He's got the X-Factor
Final Demand has always been held in the highest regard, not least by his part-owner Bryan Drew, but hasn't quite delivered, finishing placed in Grade 1s at Leopardstown and Cheltenham in March (later disqualified).
Drew, understandably, was delighted with the performance, telling Racing TV: "Absolutely elated. I think all these horses probably needed the race, the most high-profile prep race of the season; we won't see these together again probably.
"We hoped he'd be top three, run really well and give us a lot of hope for the season but that was amazing. Patrick said if he'd jumped the last perfectly he'd have won hands and heels but he made it heavy going for himself because he fluffed the last slightly. I think he got headed and he came back so I'm absolutely delighted - I'm on cloud nine.
"The first couple he went a little bit right but every time he was asked he came up and as we came in I thought 'come on we've got a chance here' and he's shown what he's made of, he's a genuine Grade 1 horse.
"Last season has been a gone, we've put a line under last season and we've got lots to look forward to this season. We've always known he's a Grade 1 horse and he's shown it today. Best horse I've ever owned, I think he's got X-Factor and please god we keep him in one piece and we have a great season with him."
He has Gold Cup written all over
The interviewers caught up with Patrick Mullins after his successful ride on Caesar's Ball in the Keadeen Hotel INH Flat Race.
"Fantastic. I've been lucky enough to get to number one twice in this with Allaho and Min but that was pressure whereas this was a free shot," he said.
"He jumped great, settled great, he got in tight to the second last and I still thought that at the last I had it won, all he had to to was jump it and he met it quite long, we landed and lost all momentum, I thought we'd lost it so he had to win the race twice. For me, I'd mark him up even for what he did.
"I thought we'd have a big part. I thought two and a half on nice ground might be on the slow side for him but Gaelic can underperform on occasion and Fact To File isn't getting any younger so I just thought the two novices, Kitzbuhel and Final Demand, had a chance and a chance is all you need sometimes.
"I think he's a Gold Cup horse now, whether he can beat Gaelic Warrior I don't know but he is the younger horse and that always gives him an opportunity and I think the further the better for him, the way he jumps, the way he travels, the way he settles, to me he has Gold Cup written all over."
Lo and behold this fellow came and surprised me
When asked to explain the race tactics given he was responsible for the whole field, Willie Mullins replied: "I didn't really run through things beforehand. I let the jockeys make up their own mind.
"We had one or two like Kitzbuhel who was going to make the running and the rest slot in beforehand, I think everyone slotted in where they wanted to slot in and, like everyone else, I just wanted to see what way it was going to work out and lo and behold this fellow came and surprised me.
"His first day in big boy school, taking on the older horses and he was fantastic I thought. Patrick told me after the race he thought he had it in the bag going to the last and then he just missed the last and he had to do it the hard way and do it a second time; that's very promising going forward.
"I think he surprised me. I didn't think he'd be up to beating either Gaelic Warrior or Fact To File but that's a huge performance. To me that's a big step up and I think he's going to be better when he goes over a longer trip."
Of his other runners, Mullins continued: "Paul thought Gaelic Warrior needed the run. He actually said to me after the race that he wouldn't mind taking on the others at any stage in the rest of the season, he felt with that run under his belt he would improve that much.
"Fact To File ran a cracker I thought, no excuse. I'm hoping he will improve a little bit as well. Kitzbuhel ran a cracker, he looks like he's going to Kempton at Christmas where he won so easily last year and I Am Maximus, Nick Rockett - they probably needed the run although they wouldn't have the ability to keep up with those horses so they ran well enough. Grangeclare West another one. They ran fine.
"Impaire Et Passe was the only one I was disappointed with. Kaid d'Authie ran well, he's a horse I think will improve nicely and I think that's the lot."
And then a smiling Mullins (almost) signed off with 'we've another race here and I think we're going to win this one as well'.
He reached into his pocket for a list and read out the names of Majborough, Jimmy Du Seuil, Il Etait Temps, King Rasko Grey, Kargese and Salvator Mundi among others.
"It's a nice team, I don't know which one's going to win!" he joked as he headed away to watch his stars have a racecourse gallop.
An embarrassment of riches indeed.
John Durkan Memorial Chase analysis
By Ian Ogg
Willie Mullins has four of the five in the ante-post betting for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Paddy Power and Sky Bet. Kitzbuhel is their 2/1 favourite for the King George VI Chase and Fact To File tops the market for the Ryanair Chase at 5/1.
Splitting them all up isn't easy but as this race ably demonstrates, Mullins isn't afraid to run them against each other.
From the outside, it's hard to know how much each of the runners needed the run but Mullins made mention of a couple who would improve in the quotes above and all of them were just getting started for the season.
That clearly seemed to be the case with Gaelic Warrior and all those involved with the horse appeared to be more than happy with the Gold Cup winner's return to action and I was a little surprised to see him eased in the market.
That may have been because of the reaction to Final Demand's performance but I'd want to see him do it again before considering odds of 7/1. He's always been held in the highest regard but failed to live up to his billing at the Cheltenham Festival in both the Turners Novices' Hurdle and last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase while he was also a long way behind Kaid d'Authie at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Final Demand is only seven so perhaps needed to strengthen up and fill his frame and he's certainly looked very good on occasion but the layers have rarely taken any chances with him and his profile is hardly solid given the above.
The odd man out in the Gold Cup quotes above is Kaid d'Authie who is 20/1 with the firms quoted. He was put up by Andrew Asquith in an ante-post preview in November at 33/1 and anyone who took that price should have been reasonably happy with his return to action, close enough if good enough but just found wanting in the closing stages.
He and Kitzbuhel are only six, the youngest in the field, and could be open to plenty of improvement. Kitzbuhel, who weakened into fourth, just appeared to get tired in the closing stages but this should have brought him on nicely ahead of Kempton which appears his best chance of winning a Grade 1 this season.
It will be interesting to see how Kaid d'Authie is campaigned given the recent comments about the same owner's Meetmebythesea, another six-year-old, possibly heading towards the Ryanair Chase this year rather than the Gold Cup given his tender years.
As for Fact To File, it's likely to be a similar campaign to last season.
As Mullins said after watching Lossiemouth win on Saturday 'we normally do the same thing every year. If it works, it works'.
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