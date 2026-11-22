Final Demand (8/1) edged out Fact To File in a thrilling finish to the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday.

In the absence of The Big Westerner [ground], Willie Mullins saddled all nine runners in the two and a half mile Grade 1 contest which he was collecting for the twelfth time. The field, though, included seven Grade 1 winners and two Grand National winners so could hardly be accused of lacking quality. Last year's renewal produced a stunning contest between Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior and it was always odds-on that the sequel would fail to live up to the original but when horses of that quality are involved it still made for an enthralling watch. Kitzbuhel set off to make the running but Final Demand, under Patrick Mullins, was always close on his quarters. Fact To File was back in third, wide on the track, with Gaelic Warrior scraping paint on the inside in fourth. The field were closely grouped at halfway but the pace quickened with five fences to jump and the injection in tempo saw I Am Maximus' jumping become slightly ragged and, gradually, a group of five pulled away, still led by Kitzbuhel. Fact To File took closer order with three to jump while Paul Townend switched Gaelic Warrior wider on the course to track that rival but almost immediately the Gold Cup winner came under a drive, perhaps taking a blow on his first run of the season, leaving just four in contention. Kaid d'Authie could never quite get on terms but Final Demand and Fact To File went to the last together as Kitzbuhel weakened and the leaders landed running. Fact To File edged in front but a game Final Demand refused to buckle and put his head down on the line with only a neck separating the pair. They pulled three and three quarter lengths clear of Gaelic Warrior who stayed on well having got a second wind in what must rate a satisfactory reappearance from the 10/11 favourite and owner Rich Ricci was happy with what he saw. Final Demand was halved in price by both Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March to 7/1 while Gaelic Warrior was pushed out to 5/2 favourite from 13/8.

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He's got the X-Factor Final Demand has always been held in the highest regard, not least by his part-owner Bryan Drew, but hasn't quite delivered, finishing placed in Grade 1s at Leopardstown and Cheltenham in March (later disqualified). Drew, understandably, was delighted with the performance, telling Racing TV: "Absolutely elated. I think all these horses probably needed the race, the most high-profile prep race of the season; we won't see these together again probably. "We hoped he'd be top three, run really well and give us a lot of hope for the season but that was amazing. Patrick said if he'd jumped the last perfectly he'd have won hands and heels but he made it heavy going for himself because he fluffed the last slightly. I think he got headed and he came back so I'm absolutely delighted - I'm on cloud nine. "The first couple he went a little bit right but every time he was asked he came up and as we came in I thought 'come on we've got a chance here' and he's shown what he's made of, he's a genuine Grade 1 horse. "Last season has been a gone, we've put a line under last season and we've got lots to look forward to this season. We've always known he's a Grade 1 horse and he's shown it today. Best horse I've ever owned, I think he's got X-Factor and please god we keep him in one piece and we have a great season with him."

Bryan Drew, Patrick and Willie Mullins after Final Demand's win

He has Gold Cup written all over The interviewers caught up with Patrick Mullins after his successful ride on Caesar's Ball in the Keadeen Hotel INH Flat Race. "Fantastic. I've been lucky enough to get to number one twice in this with Allaho and Min but that was pressure whereas this was a free shot," he said. "He jumped great, settled great, he got in tight to the second last and I still thought that at the last I had it won, all he had to to was jump it and he met it quite long, we landed and lost all momentum, I thought we'd lost it so he had to win the race twice. For me, I'd mark him up even for what he did. "I thought we'd have a big part. I thought two and a half on nice ground might be on the slow side for him but Gaelic can underperform on occasion and Fact To File isn't getting any younger so I just thought the two novices, Kitzbuhel and Final Demand, had a chance and a chance is all you need sometimes. "I think he's a Gold Cup horse now, whether he can beat Gaelic Warrior I don't know but he is the younger horse and that always gives him an opportunity and I think the further the better for him, the way he jumps, the way he travels, the way he settles, to me he has Gold Cup written all over."

Final Demand returns in triumph after winning the John Durkan