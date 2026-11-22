Lossiemouth was the first to play her hand when running away with the Morgiana Hurdle on Saturday and Gaelic Warrior couldn't quite match that when only third in the John Durkan Memorial Chase 24 hours later, a race dominated by Willie Mullins.

Ricci said of the 2026 Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior on Racing TV: "I'm happy enough, obviously needed the run.

"I think all of Willie's seem to be a bit at the moment although Final Demand was very good.

"Said he blew up a couple of times, got boxed in a bit but couldn't go fast enough to keep with them. Rides like more of a three miler these days but Paul [Townend] was very positive and said he wouldn't swop him for anything yet so let's see how it goes.

"It pleased me a bit because I didn't want him to go tearing away again. He's getting older and for him it's all about the spring I think. Last year he won here and then lost at Christmas and lost at the DRF and then won the last two so, hopefully, he can repeat his spring successes."

On whether the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day was an option, Ricci seemed doubtful, replying: "I think why travel if you don't have to.

"Last year he had Galopin Des Champs and I imagine we'd be back here for the Savills but with Willie you never know but I think the plan is to run at Leopardstown at Christmas."

As for Lossiemouth, Ricci was all smiles.

"She's brilliant isn't she?" he asked rhetorically.

"She was really good yesterday. Delighted to see that. No cheekpieces yesterday which was brilliant. All roads lead to the December Hurdle at Christmas-time and we'll take it from there but she was very good."