A review of the pick of the action from Punchestown on Saturday where Willie Mullins took the rugs off some of his leading lights.

We normally do the same thing every year The recently retired State Man was on hand to watch his heir apparent Lossiemouth (1/6 favourite) equal his tally of two victories in the Grade 1 William Hill Morgiana Hurdle as she retained her title at Punchestown with the minimum of fuss. The reigning Champion Hurdler was sent out in front by Paul Townend with William Munny the closest of her three pursuers. Lossiemouth had increased her advantage to around four lengths as she turned for home with one flight in front of her, she popped over that and didn't come off the bridle in winning as she liked. The patiently ridden Blake picked up the pieces to come through for an 11 length second. It was a twelfth top level success for Lossiemouth who is the 5/4 favourite to retain another crown, the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet. Trainer Willie Mullins told Racing TV: "I haven't seen her as sharp for her first run of the season, she was very sharp, very sharp jumping. “A few times over her career her first run of the season has been very lethargic and maybe in two and a half mile mode or three miles mode but today she jumped in two mile mode. "I loved the way she jumped every time she was half wrong at a hurdle she put in a big one rather than put in a quick one. I was afraid that might empty the tank a little bit but she was fit enough to do it." Lossiemouth did flick her tail a few times early in the piece and Mullins explained her reaction, saying: "The horse behind was clipping her heels, Paul [Townend] just moved her off the rail and said 'if you want to go on and takes us on go ahead'. It was a little bit worrying but there didn't seem to be any cuts or nicks on her legs afterwards." On the remainder of the season, he said: "We normally do the same thing every year. If it works, it works and we'll try and make it work again so Christmas, Dublin Racing Festival and across the water." Mullins also had an admiring work for State Man, adding: "State Man looked great I thought, big and burly and enjoying his retirement. He's in the paddock at home in Closutton and I think he might be coming to England for his retirement, we've got to sort all that out."

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He was cruising at all stages Mighty Park (5/4 favourite) made a winning start to his chasing career when taking the Conway Piling Beginners Chase by three and a quarter lengths as Willie Mullins provided three of the first four finishers. Mighty Park made a stunning debut over hurdles last season, winning by 38 lengths, but was beaten 17 lengths into ninth in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on his only other start. Tracking the leader Heads Up, Mark Walsh and Mighty Park jumped to the front at the second last where Heads Up blundered and the stalking Laurets d'Estruval made a more serious mistake. Saint Baco kept the winner honest but the result never really looked in doubt. Mullins said: "I was hoping he'd jumped better. When he jumped well he jumped very well but he did make a few mistakes.

Mighty Park wins over fences at Punchestown



"I think he'll learn. Mark said he was cruising at all stages, just jumping into the race and taking him back out of it and jumping into the race again. I'd say when he's fully wound up he can just jump and keep his position and, hopefully, then two miles shouldn't be any trouble. He's got a huge cruising speed and that will blow the cobwebs away. "You're just hoping that every race he picks up experience. I was very happy with all the other horses. Saint Baco came from a long way back. Paul thought there was plenty of pace up front early on and he dropped him in a little bit but he stayed on really well. Laurets d'Estruval ran a cracker, made a bad mistake at the second last. In fairness the winner made a mistake at the fourth last so maybe even stevens but he was closing very well at the finish as was Bertutea. I was amazed how quickly he went to the line, another stride and he was fourth." When asked if he sees Mighty Park as a three miler further down the line, Mullins replied: "Probably but the way he jumps at the moment he's well able to handle two miles."

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Victory Kiss - now for Grand National mission Mullins' second winner on the card came courtesy of Kiss Will (2/1 favourite) who opened his account over fences in the three mile Grade 2 Boodles Florida Pearl Novice Chase. Winless in six starts over fences last season, Kiss Will often shaped well in an aggressive campaign which saw him run at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals as well as contest the Irish Grand National. Kiss Will was strong at the finish, picking up well from the back of the last to reel in 50/1 chance Lady Bluebird and Chanceawetmorning (6/1). The winning distances were a length and a length and a quarter. Townend said: "His first run for us this year and I had a bad mistake at the fourth last, I thought I was sneaking into it nicely at that stage, and I just had to give him a chance to recover from that. He was ready to take part and do himself justice but he will improve for it as well. "I sat on him one morning at home recently and thought he'd physically improved a lot so hopefully there's much more to come." Mullins added: "The mission today was to get him qualified for the Grand National, finishing first four in a three mile chase, and he did that and anything plus was a bonus. "I was really taken with the way he jumped, so economical, and I think around Aintree that's going to be fantastic for him and he should sneak in at the bottom I think, winning today could bring him up the few pounds that will get him into the race. He could be a real live candidate for the H O S Syndicate."

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O'Brien and Slevin at the double Mullins didn't have everything his own way as the easy to back Delamotte (evens favourite) could only finish seventh in the Sebden Steel Maiden Hurdle, Momentum Of Love (7/4 favourite), also uneasy in the ring, was a well-held fourth in the Total Event Rental 3-y-o Hurdle while Mister Boum (13/8 favourite) failed to trouble the judge in the WTW Willis Flat Race. Both hurdle contests were won by Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin who combined with Kingstonian (3/1) in the opener and Fits Perfect (17/2) in the latter race. Slevin said of Fits Perfect: "I think he's a pretty classy horse. I just wanted to time my run and he's picked him up well, it was a good performance. "It will be interesting to see what the others are behind him. He'll have to step up now and see what we have."