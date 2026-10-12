Final Demand disqualified from Cheltenham race and Willie Mullins fined

Final Demand finished second to Kitzbuhel in March but tested positive for mepivacaine afterwards.

Following a fast-track referral after the trainer admitted the breaches of the rules, he was fined £1,000 and £100 respectively for two offences.

The BHA statement read: “Contrary to Rule (K)2.2, FINAL DEMAND (IRE) ran in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) at Cheltenham Racecourse on 11 March 2026 with a Category B Prohibited Substance (mepivacaine) in its body. In breach of Rule (J)24.2 Mr Mullins had failed to declare use of mepivacaine on the horse in its medical declaration forms submitted prior to the Race. Subject to Rule (L)47.4 the horse shall be disqualified from the race."