Final Demand disqualified from Cheltenham race and Willie Mullins fined

Final Demand has been disqualified from second place in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and Willie Mullins fined £1,100 after the horse was found to have a prohibitive substance in his system.
Final Demand finished second to Kitzbuhel in March but tested positive for mepivacaine afterwards.
Following a fast-track referral after the trainer admitted the breaches of the rules, he was fined £1,000 and £100 respectively for two offences.
The BHA statement read: “Contrary to Rule (K)2.2, FINAL DEMAND (IRE) ran in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) at Cheltenham Racecourse on 11 March 2026 with a Category B Prohibited Substance (mepivacaine) in its body. In breach of Rule (J)24.2 Mr Mullins had failed to declare use of mepivacaine on the horse in its medical declaration forms submitted prior to the Race. Subject to Rule (L)47.4 the horse shall be disqualified from the race."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.