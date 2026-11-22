A review of the pick of the undercard from Punchestown on John Durkan Chase day.
It's on the House
Fountain House (7/2) lowered the colours of Stumptown (1/2 favourite) in the Donohue Marquees Risk Of Thunder Chase at Punchetsown.
Stumptown, the winner of this race in 2024 and the Velka Pardubice in 2025, was made the 1/2 favourite and all seemed to be going smoothly for Gavin Cromwell's charge. However, Fountain House always appeared to be travelling kindly for Eoin Mahon as four pulled clear entering the final stages.
Fountain House took over from Stumptown heading to the last and went on to score by one and a quarter lengths from Idy Wood who was having his second start for Cromwell having joined from Jamie Snowden
The Short Go finished well to collar Stumptown on the line and claim third.
Mahon told Racing TV: "He's a savage horse, he's some feel there going round, he's unbelievable at them banks.
"He was making ground everywhere and I was probably there plenty soon but I didn't want Stumptown to get away from me and he was jumping so well I didn't want to disappoint him. He just idled up the straight but he's a proper horse at them banks.
"Credit to Ian [McCarthy, trainer) now in fairness, time and time again he has him spot on everyday and he's a joy to ride for. He's a pure natural horse over them banks, it just sets him alight, in a normal chase he could be different.
"My bread and butter is the point-to-points and I love doing that but when you come here to ride a horse like him it's fairly enjoyable now too."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Flying finish
The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle (replay below) featured Sparkling Wit, a full brother to Gaelic Warrior, but he failed to land a telling blow in sixth as Theflyingking (11/10 favourite) got off the mark at the fifth attempt, cutting down Sine Qua Non in the straight.
The winning distance was a length and a half with a further two and a half lengths back to Ravendark, trained - like the winner - by Gordon Elliott, a half-brother to the smart Mighty Potter among others.
Winning jockey Jack Kennedy said: "He jumped brilliant and everything, fairly straightforward.
"He's been unlucky, he was off for a while so it was nice for him to get that. It's hard to know [where his future lies], we'd be hoping he could pick up a graded race somewhere."
Elliott saddled four of the 13 runners in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (a qualifier for the Cheltenham Festival) but had to settle for second as J'Arrive de l'Est (100/30 favourite) proved too strong for the five-year old Santo Sospir, winning by a length and a quarter with seven back to the third.
J'Arrive de l'Est, trained by Emmet Mullins, ran second in two races over Cheltenham's cross-country fences in his first season for the yard but ended the campaign in disappointing fashion, failing to complete in the Midlands National and a staying handicap at Punchestown.
He successfully reverted to hurdles at Clonmel in May and followed up in good style under Alan O'Sullivan having travelled strongly into the contest.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.