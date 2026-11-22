It's on the House

Fountain House (7/2) lowered the colours of Stumptown (1/2 favourite) in the Donohue Marquees Risk Of Thunder Chase at Punchetsown.

Stumptown, the winner of this race in 2024 and the Velka Pardubice in 2025, was made the 1/2 favourite and all seemed to be going smoothly for Gavin Cromwell's charge. However, Fountain House always appeared to be travelling kindly for Eoin Mahon as four pulled clear entering the final stages.

Fountain House took over from Stumptown heading to the last and went on to score by one and a quarter lengths from Idy Wood who was having his second start for Cromwell having joined from Jamie Snowden

The Short Go finished well to collar Stumptown on the line and claim third.

Mahon told Racing TV: "He's a savage horse, he's some feel there going round, he's unbelievable at them banks.

"He was making ground everywhere and I was probably there plenty soon but I didn't want Stumptown to get away from me and he was jumping so well I didn't want to disappoint him. He just idled up the straight but he's a proper horse at them banks.

"Credit to Ian [McCarthy, trainer) now in fairness, time and time again he has him spot on everyday and he's a joy to ride for. He's a pure natural horse over them banks, it just sets him alight, in a normal chase he could be different.

"My bread and butter is the point-to-points and I love doing that but when you come here to ride a horse like him it's fairly enjoyable now too."