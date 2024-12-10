Jingko all the way for birthday boy Nicky Henderson at Uttoxeter

Jingko Blue gave Nicky Henderson another reason to celebrate on his birthday with a promising chasing debut at Uttoxeter.

The five-year-old won his sole point-to-point start before joining Henderson, for whom he then won two of his three novice hurdle completions last season.

He was last seen being pulled up in the Grade One Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when the stable were enduring a spell of ill health, but the recent form of the yard has ensured that episode is now but a distant memory.

Jingko Blue lined up an 11/4 chance under Nico de Boinville for his first performance over fences, contesting the 2025 Uttoxeter Annual Membership Now Available Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase against four rivals.

All of those had at least some experience of jumping fences and all were receiving weight from Henderson’s gelding, but neither that nor soft ground looked to hinder him.

He jumped accurately all the way round and only the 11-8 favourite Jagwar could go with him as the last fence approached, but when that horse slipped on landing the race was Jingko Blue’s for the taking and though he looked a sure winner anyway, the margin was increased to nine and a half lengths.