Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Fairyhouse on Sunday

Punchestown got soft ground last weekend, but most November racing took place on a sound surface, and it looks like being that way again on the first day of December at Fairyhouse today which could play a part in the outcome of the feature races.

I am keen on the claims of Heart Wood and Teahupoo in the Bar One Drinmore Novice Chase (2.05) and Bar One Hatton’s Grace Hurdle (2.40), both having more substance to their form than their unexposed market rivals and, perhaps more importantly, both are bigger prices, though confidence would have been higher with more rain.

Firefox is an exciting novice chaser but this asks a lot on his second start over fences over a trip that may be further than ideal while Lossiemouth has often beaten the same group of opponents in her two seasons with Willie Mullins, the suspicion that she might need this more than Teahupoo too.

The other feature, the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at 1.35, has been downgraded since last year and the ground remaining decent might bring the Mullins-trained flat types that raced over the summer into it more than otherwise would be the case.

Sea Of Sands could prove the pick of that group at least, his easy Listowel debut win over hurdles working well in its own grade, and while he could only finish in midfield in the Cesarewitch that doesn’t tell the full story.

He was well-backed for that race and raced too keen from the outset, travelling as well as any to the final two furlongs but his rider soon accepted that he wasn’t getting home. It is also possible that run came too soon after Listowel – which had been after a 776-day absence – and he has been given a short break since.