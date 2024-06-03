Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Bank Holiday Monday in Ireland

Tony Keenan has a couple of tips to consider on the Irish Bank Holiday Monday cards at Gowran and Listowel.

Irish racing tips: Monday June 3 0.5pts e.w. My Gaffer in 3.50 Listowel at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) - 25/1 bet365 0.5pts e.w. Newfire in 5.05 Gowran Park at 16/1 (William Hill, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is something new in Irish racing this Bank Holiday Monday, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic due to be run at 3.35, the idea behind the race to stimulate the middle-distance programme for three-year-olds with less expensive pedigrees. All entries must be by sires with a median price of no more than €75,000 and the winner will get a free entry into the Irish Derby later this month, something connections seem to have taken heed of, with a few in the field looking in need of further. One of those is the favourite Galileo Dame, but she might be able to get away with this nine-and-a-half-furlong trip, especially as she only has to carry 8-9. Dylan Browne McMonagle does not take the mount, but that weight would be a struggle for him. She ran a fine race when second at this track last October, chasing home a race-fit rival now rated 101 despite not getting the run of things, before winning impressively at Leopardstown in April, pulling a fair way clear of a Ballydoyle pair while only hitting the front in the final half furlong. Her Chester defeat was a touch disappointing given her SP but neither the track nor the steady pace seemed to suit, and she may be able to get back on the up here though that is reflected in the prices. The next best race at Gowran – in terms of class at least – is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Handicap at 3.05 and Whimsy is somewhat interesting given she should have won two starts back at Sligo when getting a troubled passage and ran into what looked a well-treated rival in A Piece Of Heaven last time at Leopardstown. The concern with her is a lack of wins, just two from 23 in her career, while placing 11 times, so perhaps the best race for a bet at Gowran is the last, the Sonix Entertainment Handicap at 5.05 where NEWFIRE looks overpriced.

She was a big eye-catcher at this track last July on her second maiden start as a juvenile on a card where there was a severe bias towards horses that raced up the middle and near side of the track. Ray Cody’s filly raced hard against the inside rail throughout the race and was the only one to stay in that part of the track all the way up the straight, doing well in the circumstances to finish sixth (full replay below).

For an auction maiden on the eve of Galway, it turned out quite a strong race, the winner bought by Joseph O’Brien subsequently and likely to be rated in the mid- to high-90s when she gets a mark, the third a decent if quirky sort. It is the subsequent efforts of those that finished around Newfire while racing on a similar part of the track are most interesting, however. The horse that was just ahead of her dead-heated in a maiden next time while one two places back was just beaten off 59 on its next start, enough to suggest that the selection is well-treated off 56. The selection has run once this season, at Sligo last month, where she ran no better than ok, but the suspicion is that outing was needed as it was her first in 278 days and it would be no surprise if this race on a big day at her trainer’s local track was the aim. Since starting training, Ray Cody has had more winners at Gowran than any other track, and his record here with flat runners strong; he is 7 winners from 41 runners with 13 places in that period for a level-stakes profit of 27 points and an actual over expected of 1.78. Trust the Gaffer to go well Another interesting race today is the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle, the 3.50 at Listowel, where MY GAFFER could offer a bit of value. He appears to be suited by a speed-favouring two miles and won a bumper at this track while also shaping better than his ninth-place finish in a valuable handicap hurdle here last September, racing up with a strong pace for a long time in a contest that worked out well.