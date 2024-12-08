Huntingdon Sunday review and replays

A review of the rest of the action from Huntingdon on Sunday as Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden were among the winners.

No drama as Clotilda delivers Paul Nicholls hinted that a step up in class could be on the cards for Clotilda, who made her stable debut a winning one in the Trustatrader Fully Vetted Tradespeople Juvenile Maiden Hurdle at Huntingdon. Without a win to her name in eight starts in France the daughter of Clovis Du Berlais hit the ground running on her first start in Britain with a front running length and a quarter success in the two mile contest under Harry Cobden. And following the race Nicholls earmarked the Listed Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices Hurdle at Taunton on December 30th as one of two potential options for the Dave Staddon-owned filly.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free

Nicholls said of the 2/9 favourite: “We expected her to win. She doesn’t necessarily want to be in front, but we had no option. "I got her for the owner to have some fun through the winter and she will go to Taunton now for either juvenile or a Listed fillies’ race. “She is a great fun filly that goes in the mud and will gallop all day. She will stay further and we will have a lot of fun with her. “We have had to get her jumping a bit sharper at home, but she is a good tough filly that will give her owner a great deal of fun.” Saunders times it right for Murphy Lewis Saunders was back in the good books of trainer Olly Murphy who heaped plenty of praise on the young rider after he completed a hat-trick of wins aboard Bread And Butter in the Trustatrader Apply Today Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Twenty four hours after watching his beloved Aston Villa see off Southampton 1-0 in the Premier League the Wilmcote handler found the back of the net on the racetrack after the Westerner gelding continued his recent resurgence following a wind operation. After gathering a head of steam towards the last the 4/1 chance dug deep up the run in to pass leader Ghasham before pulling away during the closing strides to score by a length and a half.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free