Huntingdon Sunday review and replays

A review of the rest of the action from Huntingdon on Sunday as Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden were among the winners.
Paul Nicholls hinted that a step up in class could be on the cards for Clotilda, who made her stable debut a winning one in the Trustatrader Fully Vetted Tradespeople Juvenile Maiden Hurdle at Huntingdon.
Without a win to her name in eight starts in France the daughter of Clovis Du Berlais hit the ground running on her first start in Britain with a front running length and a quarter success in the two mile contest under Harry Cobden.
And following the race Nicholls earmarked the Listed Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices Hurdle at Taunton on December 30th as one of two potential options for the Dave Staddon-owned filly.
Nicholls said of the 2/9 favourite: “We expected her to win. She doesn’t necessarily want to be in front, but we had no option.
"I got her for the owner to have some fun through the winter and she will go to Taunton now for either juvenile or a Listed fillies’ race.
“She is a great fun filly that goes in the mud and will gallop all day. She will stay further and we will have a lot of fun with her.
“We have had to get her jumping a bit sharper at home, but she is a good tough filly that will give her owner a great deal of fun.”
Lewis Saunders was back in the good books of trainer Olly Murphy who heaped plenty of praise on the young rider after he completed a hat-trick of wins aboard Bread And Butter in the Trustatrader Apply Today Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.
Twenty four hours after watching his beloved Aston Villa see off Southampton 1-0 in the Premier League the Wilmcote handler found the back of the net on the racetrack after the Westerner gelding continued his recent resurgence following a wind operation.
After gathering a head of steam towards the last the 4/1 chance dug deep up the run in to pass leader Ghasham before pulling away during the closing strides to score by a length and a half.
Murphy said: “In fairness to Lewis he is a very talented young lad and he is learning the whole time. He got a right rollocking at Southwell earlier in the week, but that is part of it.
“I worked for Gordon Elliott and Alan King and if you made a mistake you got a rollocking. He is a good young lad who got a rollocking, but has bounced back from it and he gave that a very good ride.
“There is only one winning post on heavy ground and there is no point being there at the top of the home straight.
“I'd say the wind op has helped him. He has come down the weights from where he was. The race did fall apart, but at the same time you have still got to win them."
