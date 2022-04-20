El Bodegon won the Grand Criterium de Saint-Cloud at the back end of last year which was the first Group One for the yard. That race is over a mile and two furlongs, he'll go back to Saint-Cloud on May 8 - he's got a 2000 Guineas entry but I think it'll be too firm here - for the Prix Greffulhe. He's got a Derby entry which I'm looking to hold as I think he'll stay and he's wintered well. His full-brother Best Solution got better with age and he's wintered very well.
She ran some brilliant races last year, she won the Group Three Prestige over seven furlongs at Goodwood. I'd say a mile is her minimum trip now and she'll start her campaign in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas so touch-wood everything goes well between now and then. She's in really good order, she's done well and will probably stay a mile and a quarter after the Guineas. Depending on her run at Newmarket, we'll see where she goes afterwards. She's owned by Qatar Racing and the Racehorse Club so it would be really great to get something good for them as they're good supporters of the game.
He's on a break at the moment but will hopefully be coming back to me for the back-end of the season. He had a really good start to 2022, he won twice and he's obviously had a massive form boost as on his second run - he was carrying a penalty and he beat Eydon, who last week won the Feilden Stakes in impressive fashion. So that's a significant boost and we're really looking forward to getting him back in the yard for the second stage of the season.
He won a big handicap at York last season. He's a solid sprinter who is rated 97 and I really like this horse. I think he's done well from three to four and if the ground stays on the drier side I'm hoping to start him off in the big handicap over six furlongs for four-year-olds and upwards at Newmarket on 2000 Guineas Saturday. He's run well at Newmarket before when things didn't necessarily go right. I'd love to see this horse in pattern class as I think he's a nice horse and could get seven furlongs.
He's a cracking little horse by New Bay. He won on his third start over seven furlongs at Southwell. He won quite impressively and I'm hoping to start him off at Goodwood on April 29 all being well. That's over a mile and I think the plan would be to then step up to a mile and two furlongs. I'd love to get him into a race at Royal Ascot so he's got to go up in the handicap to prove that he's good enough.
He'd be a dark horse of ours as he's only run twice. He ran well on both occasions and I'm going to try and win a novice with him over a mile and a quarter.