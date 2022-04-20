Click on the horse's name for full profile, free video replays and to add to your My Stable tracker.

EL BODEGON El Bodegon won the Grand Criterium de Saint-Cloud at the back end of last year which was the first Group One for the yard. That race is over a mile and two furlongs, he'll go back to Saint-Cloud on May 8 - he's got a 2000 Guineas entry but I think it'll be too firm here - for the Prix Greffulhe. He's got a Derby entry which I'm looking to hold as I think he'll stay and he's wintered well. His full-brother Best Solution got better with age and he's wintered very well.

MISE EN SCENE She ran some brilliant races last year, she won the Group Three Prestige over seven furlongs at Goodwood. I'd say a mile is her minimum trip now and she'll start her campaign in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas so touch-wood everything goes well between now and then. She's in really good order, she's done well and will probably stay a mile and a quarter after the Guineas. Depending on her run at Newmarket, we'll see where she goes afterwards. She's owned by Qatar Racing and the Racehorse Club so it would be really great to get something good for them as they're good supporters of the game. OCEANIA LEGEND He's on a break at the moment but will hopefully be coming back to me for the back-end of the season. He had a really good start to 2022, he won twice and he's obviously had a massive form boost as on his second run - he was carrying a penalty and he beat Eydon, who last week won the Feilden Stakes in impressive fashion. So that's a significant boost and we're really looking forward to getting him back in the yard for the second stage of the season.