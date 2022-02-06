Ben Linfoot reports from the track on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival as Honeysuckle helped bring home a heavy-hitting four-timer for the G1 favourites.

There has been some sport in Dublin this weekend. A whiff of hangover breezed across the track at Leopardstown on day two of the DRF, with plenty of chatter about Ireland’s 29-7 Six Nations demolition of the hapless Welsh. But 10km south of the Aviva Stadium there were several equine brutes on show on a Sunday for heavy hitters. They dominated the conversation. The first race went to the very well-backed favourite, Gordon Elliott’s mare Party Central, in a handicap, ridden with typical confidence by Davy Russell. “G’waan Davy,” was the collective roar from a group of backers in the grandstand, unnecessary vocal encouragement for a mare who was absolutely tanking her way through the closing stages. This was a race the bookies thought they had a chance in, but the 7/4 favourite swaggered home. That set the tone and Party Central was an apt winner, especially for those who backed the Good-Thing-Four-Timer. Galopin Des Champs, Chacun Pour Soi, Honeysuckle, Sir Gerhard. All odds-on for the Grade One contests, an accumulator adding up to around 4/1 if you were lucky, all obliging with varying degrees of superiority. It was the Willie Mullins show once again thanks to three of those winners, but star billing has to go to the tremendous Honeysuckle. Is she the greatest jumps race mare ever? Dawn Run fans won’t be convinced yet. Not after this latest victory, anyway, a penalty kick without a goalkeeper of a race, really, for all that Mullins’ Saint Roi and Echoes In Rain had potential, for all that Zanahiyr had been beaten a neck in a Grade One over the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle course and distance last time out.

Ruby Walsh (right) is among those showing their appreciation for Honeysuckle

Official figures said Honeysuckle had 6lb in hand of her nearest rival and she was getting 7lb from them. It showed. Cheered down to the start, during the race, after the race and when getting the best reception of the weekend, this was an equine superstar doing what she does best. She was upsides Zanahiyr rounding the turn for home. In the blink of an eye she was four lengths clear. That she did it against inferior opposition doesn’t matter, apart from when the greatest mare ever discussion comes up. Now 14 from 14, unbeaten, beating Bula’s record, she is a horse to be celebrated. No horse has ever before won their first 14 races over hurdles. “I went to see Bula’s owner the other day,” racing manager Peter Molony said afterwards. “She’s 95 and very much enjoying the Honeysuckle story." They get so many visitors for Honeysuckle in her summer holidays, Molony joked: “I’m thinking of putting a turnstile on the gate." In an incredible connection, Molony sourced Honeysuckle and his late father, Martin, bought Bula. Next up for Honeysuckle is the Unibet Champion Hurdle, for which she’s now 1/2. After that Sir Ken’s record of 16 consecutive hurdles wins will be in sight. We can probably start talking about Big Buck’s’ record of 18 now, too. While this was a big day for Honeysuckle, her jockey Rachael Blackmore, owner Kenny Alexander and Molony, it was arguably even bigger for her trainer Henry De Bromhead on the back of a frustrating few months. There were no question marks against Honeysuckle here, she’s done everything there is to do in this division, but there were question marks about the form of her yard. Until today De Bromhead had had just 12 winners from 163 runners since the start of November in Ireland, a paltry strike-rate of 7% for a man who swept all before him last spring. But the same questions were being asked when Honeysuckle bolted up by eight lengths in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse at the end of November. Henry’s star was still in good form then, even if the bulk of his stable wasn’t, and it was the same today. She’s something special.

Galopin Des Champs is brilliant under Paul Townend on day two at the DRF

The GTFT was kicked off by Galopin Des Champs. More on him below. Chacun Pour Soi took on the baton and cruised to a serene success in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase – his third successive win in the race. Proving his Sandown run was all wrong following a minor injury, he had this race in the bag a long way out. Perhaps the Champion Chase is more than a two-horse race, but he still has to prove himself in England – and up the Cheltenham hill. Acca backers were waiting on Sir Gerhard in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle. He didn’t jump brilliantly, but there was never really a moment’s doubt. Not doing an awful lot out in front under Paul Townend, he was cut again to around 3/1 for both the Sky Bet Supreme (over two miles) and the Ballymore (over 2m5f). Perhaps he didn’t jump brilliantly because he was forcing at two? It wouldn’t surprise me if he stepped up in trip at Cheltenham, but now’s not the time to get embroiled in Willie Mullins bingo. His numbers came up again today, alright. But, when it comes to numbers, no horse in the sport is doing it better than the magnificent Honeysuckle. And on a day of heavy hitters doing the business, it was Honeysuckle, again, who weighed in with the most authoritative of displays. Horse To Follow – BLACKBOW Click here to add Blackbow to your My Stable Last year the Bulmers Secret Orchard Handicap Chase worked out very well. The third, Livelovelaugh, went on to win the Topham at Aintree, while the second, Minella Times, went and won the Grand National itself. Today’s renewal looked just as competitive and the horse to take out of it could well be Blackbow, for Mullins, who weakened into an eight-and-a-half length fifth. Too keen early on to do himself justice, he did very well to stay in contention as long as he did and I’d very much take the positives from this run. Perhaps a drop back in trip can help, perhaps the reapplication of the hood is the answer. Whatever the key is, we can be sure Mullins will do his best to find it and I’m convinced he’s worth keeping on the radar for something in the spring. After all, he spent his novice chasing campaign chasing home Energumene and this was just his second handicap chase. Question Of The Day – GALOPIN DES CHAMPS – Turners or Brown Advisory? It was a pleasure to see Galopin Des Champs in the flesh. A good-topped horse, a chaser all over, he blew everyone away, again, with the most stylish of wins in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase over 2m5f. The way he jumped here, it would be a surprise if he’s stepped up in trip for his Cheltenham assignment. “We’ve bumped into a superstar,” says Paddy Corkery, trainer of the runner-up Master McShee. He can rightly feel he’s got a very good horse himself, even though he was nine lengths in arrears in second. Master McShee ran well, but GDC was in a different league. Which race at Cheltenham is the question – Turners Novices’ Chase over 2m4f or Brown Advisory over 3m? There is no need to make decisions yet, but you get the feeling both Townend and Mullins want to stay over the intermediate trip. “My heart was in my mouth a bit going down the back,” Mullins said. “A few times he met fences on the wrong stride, he just stood back at them. Paul was trying to teach him to get in close to them. He learnt a lot today.” While Galopin Des Champs learnt plenty, so did jockey and trainer, and a meeting with Bob Olinger in the Turners looks even more likely now.

