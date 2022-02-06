A tough Sunday for bookmakers went from bad to worse as Sir Gerhard justified odds-on favouritism in the Grade One Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle.

Following the top-class and hugely popular victories of Willie Mullins stablemates Galopin Des Champs and Chacun Pour Soi - plus the Henry De Bromhead-trained superstar Honeysuckle (1/5) in the Irish Champion Hurdle - all eyes were on 8/13 favourite Sir Gerhard in the final Grade One of the day, and Paul Townend's mount lived up to the hype despite not impressing everyone with his jumping. In tight at a few hurdles down the back straight, he appeared to improve in that department the further they went and after dominating from the outset, the 2021 Champion Bumper winner came home six lengths to the good over Three Stripe Life (5/1), with Colonel Mustard another six back in third at 14/1.

The sponsors reacted by clipping Sir Gerhard to 7/2 (NRNB) from 4/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Betfair 9/2 from 5/1 and Paddy Power also 9/2 (from 5/1) for the Festival opener. Sky Bet left the winner unchanged at 3/1 (NRNB) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle over two and a half miles. Mullins said: “I was disappointed how he jumped down the back, he galloped through two or three hurdles. “I was giving out before the race that the second-last was taken out, but halfway down the back I said maybe it’s a good thing. “He jumped the second-last well and jumped the last well and galloped the whole way to the line which was fantastic.