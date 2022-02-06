The remarkable mare Honeysuckle extended her unbeaten run to a perfect 14 career wins with a third victory in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

A 10-length winner at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival last year, having rather scrambled home from Darver Star in 2020, Henry De Bromhead's superstar became the first horse to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Grade One February feature since Hurricane Fly. Honeysuckle was far superior to her four Sunday rivals on all known form and had looked as good as ever when making a perfect start to the current campaign in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse in November. The De Bromhead yard has been under something of a cloud since then, but Blackmore's mount - sent off at prohibitive odds of 1/5 - blew away any doubts around her wellbeing with a scintillating performance, taking it up on touching down at the second-last and bounding clear of the field. She moved further ahead of eventual runner-up Zanahiyr (6/1) when asked to quicken approaching the last and although not quite meeting the obstacles on the perfect stride, the result was never in doubt and Honeysuckle crossed the line with six and a half lengths to spare over Gordon Elliott's five-year-old.

Sky Bet make Honeysuckle their 1/2 favourite (NRNB) for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Paddy Power leaving her unchanged at 4/7. Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Simply sensational from Honeysuckle, who makes it 14 out of 14 over hurdles. She is sure to go off the shortest-priced favourite at the festival with her currently 1/2 to win another Champion Hurdle."

De Bromhead said: “Brilliant, it’s absolutely brilliant. They were great again, the pair of them. I’m delighted. “She looked great, jumped well I thought throughout – maybe went a little bit left at one of them – but winged the second-last and took off again. “It felt a long straight after the last, but she was brilliant and we’re delighted. “It was great, aren’t we lucky to have her? “Just the atmosphere here today has been amazing."

Ruby Walsh (right, green cap) among those showing their appreciation for Honeysuckle