The remarkable mare Honeysuckle extended her unbeaten run to a perfect 14 career wins with a third victory in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.
A 10-length winner at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival last year, having rather scrambled home from Darver Star in 2020, Henry De Bromhead's superstar became the first horse to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Grade One February feature since Hurricane Fly.
Honeysuckle was far superior to her four Sunday rivals on all known form and had looked as good as ever when making a perfect start to the current campaign in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse in November.
The De Bromhead yard has been under something of a cloud since then, but Blackmore's mount - sent off at prohibitive odds of 1/5 - blew away any doubts around her wellbeing with a scintillating performance, taking it up on touching down at the second-last and bounding clear of the field.
She moved further ahead of eventual runner-up Zanahiyr (6/1) when asked to quicken approaching the last and although not quite meeting the obstacles on the perfect stride, the result was never in doubt and Honeysuckle crossed the line with six and a half lengths to spare over Gordon Elliott's five-year-old.
Sky Bet make Honeysuckle their 1/2 favourite (NRNB) for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Paddy Power leaving her unchanged at 4/7.
Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Simply sensational from Honeysuckle, who makes it 14 out of 14 over hurdles. She is sure to go off the shortest-priced favourite at the festival with her currently 1/2 to win another Champion Hurdle."
De Bromhead said: “Brilliant, it’s absolutely brilliant. They were great again, the pair of them. I’m delighted.
“She looked great, jumped well I thought throughout – maybe went a little bit left at one of them – but winged the second-last and took off again.
“It felt a long straight after the last, but she was brilliant and we’re delighted.
“It was great, aren’t we lucky to have her?
“Just the atmosphere here today has been amazing."
He added: “Every second person you meet says my daughter or son is a massive fan of Rachael and Honeysuckle. It’s incredible, it’s a dream for us to be involved and we feel very lucky.
“It’s just great having everyone (crowd) back and isn’t it great she was able to do it on the day.
“We did a lot when there were no crowds around so it’s brilliant to see the crowd appreciating her and giving her and Rachael the reception they got.”
Blackmore herself was left marvelling at her good fortune to be part of Team Honeysuckle along with trainer Henry De Bromhead and owner Kenny Alexander.
“It’s just unbelievable,” she told RTE.
“We’re all so lucky to be involved with her. Me to be riding her, Henry to be training her and Kenny to be owning her.
“I’ve never got a reception like that cantering to the start. It was incredible and I really got chills through my veins listening to everyone as we went down.
“It’s fantastic to be a part of it all and she’s just an unbelievable mare.”
Blackmore could have been forgiven for feeling the pressure ahead of the race, with Honeysuckle’s unbeaten record on the line every time she steps foot on the track. However, Alexander urged her to savour the occasion – and that is exactly what the rider did.
She added: “Kenny texted me last night and said that she owes us nothing, just go out and enjoy it. It’s lovely to be riding for those kind of people as well.
“I am a bit emotional. The crowds are what make it special and that cheer going down to the start, where would you get it?!”
