But it’s all good in regards to getting all that education in, and still winning. He could easily go up in trip but I love the way he jumps. You wonder when a horse goes up trip, can they keep that up for three miles, but at least you know he’ll stay.

He was a little bit novicey down the back but this was a Grade One chase against Grade One novices, compared to Christmas when he looked awesome going a fraction slower.

All in all it was a great weekend for the team at the latest Dublin Racing Festival - everything looked good, the ground looked good and the crowds were fantastic. We’re delighted for Leopardstown and for Irish racing as well.

Chacun Pour Soi was brilliant, he was back to himself having just come right for me in the last 10 days.

I’ve sort of half-trained him, rather than press him too much and have him really cherry-ripe.

Maybe at this stage of his career he’s almost better off being 90%, or 95%, than fully 100%. The Dublin Racing Festival has been very good for Rich (Ricci) and hopefully it’ll stay that way.

Sir Gerhard was very novicey going past the stands, he was looking everywhere. He then took off on the bend down by the reservoir and missed a couple of hurdles down the back straight.

That was the first mile over but when he crossed the road and clicked into gear he galloped all the way up the home straight and jumped better too. So I was pleased with that.

Danny (Mullins) gave Minella Cocooner a fine ride on Saturday, having got some really good jumps out of him.

He got a breather into him and he then had plenty to finish off his race. I was delighted for the owners as they really enjoy their racing.

Vauban had learnt from Punchestown, he was very novicey there and flew what chance he had away, but Paul got him concentrating on his jumping and put the whole lot together.

Blue Lord had a tough run in the Irish Arkle, giving all that weight away to Riviere D’etel but he’s a professional, he jumps well and gallops well. He does everything very professionally.

Facile Vega was awesome to watch. It looked a very competitive race but I thought he was my best bumper horse this year, then when I looked at the opposition before the race I saw there were some really good horses and some real confidence behind them as well, but seeing what he did to them was incredible. It was as if he’d just jumped in around the last bend and once he opened up he was off. He could be anything in the future. IT’ll be Cheltenham next stop, all being well.