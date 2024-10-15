Hewick outing bringing some relief to Shark Hanlon

The trainer could lose his licence for 10 months should the result of an appeal against the severity of that punishment, which was heard at the headquarters of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday, not go his way.

Veteran trainer Edward O’Grady spoke in Hanlon’s defence at the hearing, with a decision from the independent appeal panel expected within 14 days. Hanlon was given the suspension after a dead horse was transported on an open trailer towed by one of his branded lorries, with the body left visible to the public after a tarpaulin became displaced during the journey.

A member of the public videoed the incident and it was widely circulated on social media, which attracted further media attention and led to the IHRB bringing charges against Hanlon, saying the conduct “attracted significant public opprobrium and adverse comment” both for the trainer personally and racing in general.

Following a hearing on August 30, the disciplinary panel of the IHRB said it was satisfied Hanlon had breached rule 272(i) in that he was “grossly negligent in the supervision of the transport of the horse carcass on the day in question” and there was “high culpability” on his part.

Famously bought for just €850, Hewick propelled Hanlon into the big time by winning the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park last year.