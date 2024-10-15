Hewick outing bringing some relief to Shark Hanlon

Shark Hanlon sees Hewick’s run in the BetVictor Chase at Punchestown on Wednesday as a form of light relief.
The trainer could lose his licence for 10 months should the result of an appeal against the severity of that punishment, which was heard at the headquarters of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday, not go his way.
Veteran trainer Edward O’Grady spoke in Hanlon’s defence at the hearing, with a decision from the independent appeal panel expected within 14 days. Hanlon was given the suspension after a dead horse was transported on an open trailer towed by one of his branded lorries, with the body left visible to the public after a tarpaulin became displaced during the journey.
A member of the public videoed the incident and it was widely circulated on social media, which attracted further media attention and led to the IHRB bringing charges against Hanlon, saying the conduct “attracted significant public opprobrium and adverse comment” both for the trainer personally and racing in general.
Following a hearing on August 30, the disciplinary panel of the IHRB said it was satisfied Hanlon had breached rule 272(i) in that he was “grossly negligent in the supervision of the transport of the horse carcass on the day in question” and there was “high culpability” on his part.
Famously bought for just €850, Hewick propelled Hanlon into the big time by winning the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park last year.
The nine-year-old further confirmed he belonged at the highest level when a close third to Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown and was then second in the French Champion Hurdle.
“He’s giving plenty of weight away, but he’s in good form. He’ll definitely improve for the run – I’m looking forward to getting him back going,” said Hanlon.
“His Punchestown run, if the ground had been better, I think he’d have had a chance of beating the other two. He’s a horse that wants good ground.
“At Punchestown we took them on on their ground, but I’d love to take them on on our ground. He showed he wouldn’t have been out of place in the Gold Cup as they are the two best in Ireland, so hopefully he comes back in the same form this year.
“In France the ground was so bad I thought he ran a cracker. I think his Punchestown run was his best and his French run his second best.”
Reflecting on his situation, Hanlon said: “It’s a bit of a relief to talk about the horses – it will be a disaster if I can’t in the future.
“I don’t think I did a lot wrong and the whole of Ireland and England don’t think I did a lot wrong. I’ve had so much support and it really means a lot.
“We’ll just have to wait and see what we’re doing until we get a decision on the appeal. I’ve no idea what will happen with Hewick, I haven’t got a Plan B yet.”
