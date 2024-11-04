Henry Longfellow retired to stud

A son of Dubawi out of the brilliant racemare Minding, the three-year-old won each of his three juvenile starts last season, completing his hat-trick with a dominant victory in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

He failed to add to his tally in five starts this season, but did finish a neck second to Rosallion in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and also performed well in finishing fourth in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and third in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

Henry Longfellow was well beaten on what turned out to be his final start in a soft-ground Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot, but connections are looking forward to seeing him commence his stallion career in Ireland in 2025.