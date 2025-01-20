Happygolucky and Buddy One among interesting entries on Cheltenham Trials Day

Nicholls juvenile could be major mover

Trials Day at Cheltenham isn't always quite as informative as the title might suggest and the five-day entries are admittedly a little thin this year, but it's coming hot on the heels of a largely successful Berkshire Winter Million meeting and all seven races this Saturday contain at least one horse with reasonable prospects of going close back here in the middle of March.

East India Dock is already second-favourite behind Lulamba for the Festival and looks to cement his credentials in the opening JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle, though the one to watch looks to be Sauvignon, who swerved the opportunity to clash with Lulamba at Ascot last weekend and comes to Prestbury Park for his UK debut instead.

Paul Nicholls was only on Sunday stressing how he believes the future at Ditcheat remains as bright as ever and it’s horses like French import Sauvignon that are presumably filling him with most optimism.

Nicholls is no stranger to sourcing quality youngsters from across the Channel and this one has already been given a BHA mark of 138 based on his Listed win at Auteuil last summer. Consequently, the Fred Winter is probably out of the question for the son of Inns Of Court, who is a general 33/1 for the Triumph at the time of writing and could be the next big Festival springer.

The Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase has had a massive impact on the principal meeting in seven weeks’ time down the years, Mister Whitaker, Simply The Betts and Stage Star all recent winners who went on to double up in one race or another at the Festival.

Experience can be key, in which case Imperial Saint and Guard Your Dreams must be taken seriously, although the relatively lightly-raced Pic Roc looks a potential improver and might be starting out over fences on a workable mark. That’s certainly the impression I got from his chasing debut second at Exeter and it will be interesting if trainer Ben Pauling opts to turn him out again just 12 days on from that.

Masaccio has his sights lowered a little but returns to handicap company with an inflated mark on account of his Graded-race form, while the Nicholls-trained Inthewaterside is a fine stamp but will need to get into a good rhythm early if he’s to defy a 6lb rise and back up his Newbury success.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have entered up both Jagwar and Billytherealbigred, the latter of the pair looking on a real upward curve and sure to appreciate the forecast rain at the back end of the week. He's two from two over fences and has only just turned five.

WATCH: Billytherealbigred wins well at Exeter on December 6