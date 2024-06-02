Sporting Life
Richard Fahey

Hamilton Sunday Series review: Fahey unleashes smart prospect Catalyse

By Sporting Life
16:38 · SUN June 02, 2024

Richard Fahey appeared to introduce another quality juvenile as Catalyse won the opening novice event at Hamilton Park.

The six-furlong event which kicked off leg three of the 2024 Sky Bet Sunday Series card was won cosily by the Starspangledbanner colt, about whom the trainer had commented pre-race that he was not "fully wound up for his debut".

In the end it mattered not, the 5/4 favourite picking up professionally under Oisin Orr towards the middle of the track and coming to lay down the challenge to fellow newcomer Motawahij with a furlong to travel. Once in front the result never really looked in doubt and the chestnut was kept up to his work to score by a couple of lengths.

The Wathnan Racing-owned Catalyse was introduced at 20/1 by Paddy Power for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot later this month.

In the Sky Bet, For The Fans Handicap, Ian Williams' Whathappensinvegas (7/2)went one better than at Musselburgh 24 hours earlier, quickening brightly to win the mile and a half contest by a length and a half from Victory Shout (9/4).

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

