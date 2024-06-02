Hamilton Sunday Series review: Fahey unleashes smart prospect Catalyse

The six-furlong event which kicked off leg three of the 2024 Sky Bet Sunday Series card was won cosily by the Starspangledbanner colt, about whom the trainer had commented pre-race that he was not "fully wound up for his debut".

In the end it mattered not, the 5/4 favourite picking up professionally under Oisin Orr towards the middle of the track and coming to lay down the challenge to fellow newcomer Motawahij with a furlong to travel. Once in front the result never really looked in doubt and the chestnut was kept up to his work to score by a couple of lengths.

The Wathnan Racing-owned Catalyse was introduced at 20/1 by Paddy Power for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot later this month.