Richard Fahey column: Hamilton Sunday runners

Our star columnist looks ahead to his team for Hamilton on Sunday and an exciting two-year-old debutant.
This is a horse we like, a breeze-up buy for Wathnam Racing. He’s not fully wound up for his debut but goes really well at home and I’m looking forward to getting him started in what is likely to be a warm race.
She boiled over at York last time, something she has done in the past and this time she’d run her race before they even started. I’ve put a hood on her for this and hopefully that will help as a stiff five at Hamilton will suit.
A filly we like and I think she’s well handicapped. It’s not very often I run one from a pound out of the handicap but I’m happy to do so with her. She ran a good, solid race first time back at Newcastle and I’m not sure she has to improve on that much if at all to be involved in the finish here.
I’m stepping her up to six furlongs again on Sunday. I did it once at two but she did too much too soon at York that day and it was a bit inconclusive. She seems more relaxed this year and if she settles and gets home then she can be competitive.
She likes the track and has won here twice. She’s in foal to Perfect Power and while I was a little disappointed with her last run at Newcastle maybe I ran her back a little quick that day so I'm happy to give it another go.
