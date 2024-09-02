Wathnan Racing’s charge was placed in both the English and Irish 2000 Guineas before landing the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, he was taken out of the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville last month before the start when James Doyle felt something might have been amiss on the way to post.

Tests continue to find out if there is an issue and the owner's racing manager Richard Brown told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We obviously had to pull him out before the start of the Jacques Le Marois and we’re investigating still. We’ll know more by the end of this week but he definitely won’t run this weekend.

"He’s obviously a very important horse to us and we’re just double checking a couple of things and are giving him a bone scan and will know for sure, definitively, by the end of the week."