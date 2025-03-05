Grand National 2025 Runners and Riders

Complete List of Grand National Runners for 2025

The Grand National is a fan favourite, captivating millions of viewers worldwide with its blend of sporting drama, rich heritage, and extraordinary competition. And as the season approaches every year, anticipation builds for what promises to be another spectacular showcase of racing excellence.

So, are you looking for expert insight and free tips for Grand National 2025? Look no further!

2025 Grand National Runners and Riders: Free Tips & Latest News

The Grand National at Aintree Racecourse typically allows up to 34 runners to compete, though the exact number can vary based on final entries and horse fitness. The runners are selected through a rigorous process involving handicap ratings, previous performance, and trainer nominations.

You can keep checking this page to explore the latest list of Grand National Runners and their competitive odds.

Key Contenders to Watch in the Grand National

Predicting Grand National contenders is an art form that combines careful analysis of horse performance, trainer reputation, and historical data. It's therefore important to explore the characteristics that make a top Grand National competitor:

Proven Stamina: The 4-mile, 2.5-furlong course demands exceptional endurance. Horses that have performed well in long-distance races like the Welsh National or other marathon steeplechases are popular candidates.

Experience with Challenging Fences: The Grand National's unique obstacles, including the infamous Becher's Brook and The Chair, require horses with previous experience navigating complex jumping challenges.

Age and Weight Considerations: Historically, horses aged between 8-11 years perform best. The weight allocation is crucial, with top-rated horses carrying more weight but potentially having more racing ability.

How Many Runners are in the Grand National?

The Grand National has a maximum field of 34 runners, though not all entries typically start the race. The selection process is incredibly competitive:

Each horse must be officially handicapped, with a rating of 125 or more

They must have competed in three or more steeplechases during their careers, including one in the current season.

Must have finished first, second, third, or fourth in a steeplechase over an official distance of 2m7f or beyond during its career.

Trainers must pay entry fees at multiple stages.

Passed veterinary checks to ensure fitness.

Final selections are then made based on ratings and recent performance. The limited field also makes the Grand National one of the most exclusive and challenging competitions in the world of horse racing.

So, how do you choose the right contender to bet on?

Tips for Choosing a Grand National Runner

Selecting a potential winner requires a careful approach and often a large dose of luck! Here’s a beginner’s guide to choosing a Grand National Runner to back:

Study Recent Form: Look at a horse's performance in the past 12 months, particularly in long-distance races. Trainer Reputation: Some trainers have a proven track record of preparing horses for the Grand National's unique challenges. Horse Age: Most winners are between 8-11 years old, bringing a balance of youth and racing experience. Previous Course Performance: Horses that have previously run well at Aintree or in similar challenging steeplechase events are strong contenders. Weight Allocation: Consider how the assigned weight might impact the horse's performance. Over a marathon distance, carrying less weight can make a huge difference.

Recent Grand National Winners

Check out a list of the winners of the Grand National for the last 10 years, as well as the jockey, trainer and the weight they carried.

2024: I Am Maximus (11-6) J: Paul Townend, T: Willie Mullins – 7/1 ISP.

2023: Corach Rambler (10-5) J: Derek Fox, T: Lucinda Russell – 8/1 ISP.

2022: Noble Yeats (10-10) J: Sam Waley-Cohen, T: Emmet Mullins – 50/1 ISP.

2021: Minella Times (10-3) J: Rachael Blackmore, T: Henry de Bromhead – 11/1 ISP.

2019: Tiger Roll (11-5) J: Davy Russell, T: Gordon Elliott – 4/1 ISP.

2018: Tiger Roll (10-13) J: Davy Russell, T: Gordon Elliott – 10/1 ISP.

2017: One For Arthur (10-11) J: Derek Fox, T: Lucinda Russell – 14/1 ISP.

2016: Rule The World (10-7) J: D.J. Mullins, T: Mouse Morris – 33/1 ISP.

2015: Many Clouds (11-9) J: Leighton Aspell, T: Oliver Sherwood – 25/1 ISP.

2014: Pineau De Re (10-6) J: Leighton Aspell, T: Dr Richard Newland – 25/1 ISP

2024 Grand National Runners and Performance

The 2024 Grand National was the first edition since a range of changes aimed at increasing the safety of the race. This resulted in an exhilarating finish with plenty in with a chance as they turned for home, with I Am Maximus leading home Delta Work and Minella Indo. Check out last year’s race report and replay to see how your horse performed!

I Am Maximus won as 7/1 joint favourite, but the rest of the placings featured some big prices, including Galvin at 40/1! Check out the full results for more on who placed!