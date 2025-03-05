Grand National 2025 Runners and Riders

sporting life grand national
Complete List of Grand National Runners for 2025
The Grand National is a fan favourite, captivating millions of viewers worldwide with its blend of sporting drama, rich heritage, and extraordinary competition. And as the season approaches every year, anticipation builds for what promises to be another spectacular showcase of racing excellence.
So, are you looking for expert insight and free tips for Grand National 2025? Look no further!
2025 Grand National Runners and Riders: Free Tips & Latest News
The Grand National at Aintree Racecourse typically allows up to 34 runners to compete, though the exact number can vary based on final entries and horse fitness. The runners are selected through a rigorous process involving handicap ratings, previous performance, and trainer nominations.
You can keep checking this page to explore the latest list of Grand National Runners and their competitive odds.
If you’re into horse racing, why not check out the Cheltenham Festival page too?
Key Contenders to Watch in the Grand National
Predicting Grand National contenders is an art form that combines careful analysis of horse performance, trainer reputation, and historical data. It's therefore important to explore the characteristics that make a top Grand National competitor:
- Proven Stamina: The 4-mile, 2.5-furlong course demands exceptional endurance. Horses that have performed well in long-distance races like the Welsh National or other marathon steeplechases are popular candidates.
- Experience with Challenging Fences: The Grand National's unique obstacles, including the infamous Becher's Brook and The Chair, require horses with previous experience navigating complex jumping challenges.
- Age and Weight Considerations: Historically, horses aged between 8-11 years perform best. The weight allocation is crucial, with top-rated horses carrying more weight but potentially having more racing ability.
How Many Runners are in the Grand National?
The Grand National has a maximum field of 34 runners, though not all entries typically start the race. The selection process is incredibly competitive:
- Each horse must be officially handicapped, with a rating of 125 or more
- They must have competed in three or more steeplechases during their careers, including one in the current season.
- Must have finished first, second, third, or fourth in a steeplechase over an official distance of 2m7f or beyond during its career.
- Trainers must pay entry fees at multiple stages.
- Passed veterinary checks to ensure fitness.
Final selections are then made based on ratings and recent performance. The limited field also makes the Grand National one of the most exclusive and challenging competitions in the world of horse racing.
So, how do you choose the right contender to bet on?
Tips for Choosing a Grand National Runner
Selecting a potential winner requires a careful approach and often a large dose of luck! Here’s a beginner’s guide to choosing a Grand National Runner to back:
- Study Recent Form: Look at a horse's performance in the past 12 months, particularly in long-distance races.
- Trainer Reputation: Some trainers have a proven track record of preparing horses for the Grand National's unique challenges.
- Horse Age: Most winners are between 8-11 years old, bringing a balance of youth and racing experience.
- Previous Course Performance: Horses that have previously run well at Aintree or in similar challenging steeplechase events are strong contenders.
- Weight Allocation: Consider how the assigned weight might impact the horse's performance. Over a marathon distance, carrying less weight can make a huge difference.
Recent Grand National Winners
Check out a list of the winners of the Grand National for the last 10 years, as well as the jockey, trainer and the weight they carried.
2024: I Am Maximus (11-6) J: Paul Townend, T: Willie Mullins – 7/1 ISP.
2023: Corach Rambler (10-5) J: Derek Fox, T: Lucinda Russell – 8/1 ISP.
2022: Noble Yeats (10-10) J: Sam Waley-Cohen, T: Emmet Mullins – 50/1 ISP.
2021: Minella Times (10-3) J: Rachael Blackmore, T: Henry de Bromhead – 11/1 ISP.
2019: Tiger Roll (11-5) J: Davy Russell, T: Gordon Elliott – 4/1 ISP.
2018: Tiger Roll (10-13) J: Davy Russell, T: Gordon Elliott – 10/1 ISP.
2017: One For Arthur (10-11) J: Derek Fox, T: Lucinda Russell – 14/1 ISP.
2016: Rule The World (10-7) J: D.J. Mullins, T: Mouse Morris – 33/1 ISP.
2015: Many Clouds (11-9) J: Leighton Aspell, T: Oliver Sherwood – 25/1 ISP.
2014: Pineau De Re (10-6) J: Leighton Aspell, T: Dr Richard Newland – 25/1 ISP
2024 Grand National Runners and Performance
The 2024 Grand National was the first edition since a range of changes aimed at increasing the safety of the race. This resulted in an exhilarating finish with plenty in with a chance as they turned for home, with I Am Maximus leading home Delta Work and Minella Indo. Check out last year’s race report and replay to see how your horse performed!
I Am Maximus won as 7/1 joint favourite, but the rest of the placings featured some big prices, including Galvin at 40/1! Check out the full results for more on who placed!
Both jockey and trainer were thrilled with his performance when interviewed, “He’s a tremendous horse. He has his own way of doing things, he’s quirky and immature but he’s learning all the time.” – with the Grand National capping an incredible season for both.
2023 Grand National Runners and Performance
2023’s edition of the Grand National was hampered by protests, resulting in a delayed start to the race. Nonetheless, Corach Rambler went off 8/1 favourite and landed the valuable prize for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox, giving both their second win in the race.
There were plenty of bigger prices to make the frame, with the likes of Vanillier (20/1) and Born By The Sea (50/1) finishing in the first 7. Want to see how your horse got on? Watch the free race replay and report from Ben Linfoot on the day’s action, or hear from the winning jockey and trainer.
2022 Grand National Runners and Performance
The 2022 Grand National sprung one of the all-too-familiar surprises the race often springs, with 50/1 selection Noble Yeats narrowly beating the favourite, Any Second Now, in a fairytale ending for retiring amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen.
You can check out the full result and race replay or read David Ord’s analysis of a memorable Grand National
2021 Grand National Runners and Performance
Rachel Blackmore landed a historic Grand National in 2021, becoming the first female rider to win the race. The Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times stormed ahead of the field, beating 100/1 chance stable mate, Balko Des Flos.
The jockey and trainer duo followed up a formidable Cheltenham Festival with another magnificent partnership. Both heaped praise on each other after the success. Check out the how the rest of the field finished or rewatch a historic Grand National to see sporting history unfold.
Heroic Grand National Runners
Since the race was first run in the early 1800s there have been many memorable performances in the Grand National, with many bettors sharing fond memories of backing a Grand National winner. Check out some of the most memorable Grand National heroes below:
The Greatest Grand National Horse
While there are many greats of the Grand National, one stands clear of the others and that is the legendary Red Rum. He achieved a yet-unmatched feat of winning three Grand Nationals during his career, in 1973, 1974 and 1977.
If his three Grand National wins weren’t impressive enough, in the intervening years (1975 and 1976) he finished second in the race – taking his Grand National record to 11221. He became a national celebrity, and his retirement made front page news in 1978.
He sealed many racing fans’ interest in the sport and he is immortalised at Aintree Racecourse with a life-size statue, as well as the Red Rum Handicap Chase taking place in early April.
Rachael Blackmore Makes History
Rachael Blackmore became the first female rider to win the Grand National in 2021 aboard the powerful Minella Times. Following an incredible Cheltenham Festival, winning the Grand National was an amazing feat that cemented her position in racing history.
Rachel Blackmore and Minella Times put in one of the most sound jumping performances in recent Grand National history, tracking the leaders and confidently tackling all the obstacles before storming home over the last few fences to win by six and a half lengths.
The Legend of Tiger Roll
Tiger Roll first won the Grand National in 2018 under the ride of Davy Russell, going off at 10/1 and narrowly holding off the rallying Pleasant Company. He then became a fan favourite in 2019 when he won his second, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win multiple Grand Nationals, let alone consecutive editions.
Tiger Roll firmly etched his name in racing history with his consecutive victories, being inducted into the Aintree Hall of Fame in 2023. He was unfortunately robbed of his chance to run again in 2020 due to the Pandemic. He did return to the course in 2021; however, he never ran again in a Grand National.
Favourite Grand National Runners
Every racing fan will be able to tell you in detail about their favourite Grand National winner, we spoke to Timeform’s Phil Turner to hear about the most memorable moments from the Grand National
Top Grand National Jockeys
Winning multiple Grand National’s is an incredible feat and has only been achieved by a small number of jockeys. The leading jockey is still George Stevens with 5 wins, a record that dates back to 1870 when he won his fifth aboard The Colonel.
The only current active jockey with multiple Grand National wins is Derek Fox, who won in 2017 and 2023. The other active jockeys with Grand National wins are Paul Townend (2024) and Rachel Blackmore (2021).
Top Grand National Trainers
The title of Top Grand National Trainer is currently shared between three trainers, George Dockeray (1838, 1840, 1842, 1852), Fred Rimell (1956, 1961, 1970, 1976), and Ginger McCain (1973, 1974, 1977, 2004). With the latter owing three of his four victories to the incredible Red Rum.
Currently, the closest to matching this record is Gordon Elliott, who currently has three Grand National victories (2007, 2018, 2019) while Willie Mullins (2005, 2024), Lucinda Russell (2017, 2023), Nigel Twiston-Davis (1998, 2002) all have two.
FAQs About Grand National Runners
Who are the favourites in the Grand National?
Favourites are determined closer to the race date based on recent performances, handicap ratings, and expert predictions. Typically, horses from top trainers can be considered strong contenders. After the Cheltenham Festival, the current leaders in the market are Intense Raffles, 2024 winner I Am Maximus, Iroko, and Cheltenham Cross Country Chase winner Stumptown.
How are runners selected?
Grand National Runners are selected through careful consideration of handicap ratings, entry fees, veterinary assessments, trainer nominations, and past performance in qualifying races.
How difficult is the Grand National course?
Grand National is considered to be extremely challenging. The course includes 30 fences over 4 miles and 2.5 furlongs, with unique obstacles that test horse and jockey's skill, endurance, and courage. The Grand National remains one of horse racing's most exhilarating and exciting events.
At Sporting Life, we aim to provide the latest news in the world of horse racing, football, greyhounds, and more. There’s loads of sports to choose from, so why not start by exploring our Free Bets page?