Where did your horse finish? Randox Grand National 2024 full result, video replay and analysis

Analysis

It felt like an important renewal of the Randox Grand National after the heated 2023 renewal, in which the 5.15pm race was delayed by 15 minutes due to protestors, Hill Sixteen losing his life at the first fence as 39 revved up thoroughbreds charged to the opening obstacle.

The inevitable subsequent safety review demanded changes and we got them; the maximum field reduced by six to 34 runners, a shorter distance to the first fence was put in place, a standing start was implemented, the start time was brought forward to 4.00pm.

Such tweaks cannot guarantee all horses and riders will come back safely, but these changes were significant in the context of the race’s history, particularly the field size, two non-runners ensuring 32 went down to the start.

It was remarkable, then, that so many were in with a chance crossing the Melling Road, a large posse of horses going well with just the two fences to go. A total of 21 horses finished the race, 65% of the field, surely a record, and of the 11 that didn’t finish seven were pulled up and four unseated rider.

There were no fallers. Well, apart from the loose Corach Rambler, last year’s hero departing with Derek Fox at the very first fence before his solo attempt at the second ended badly. Thankfully he got to his feet, unscathed, and didn’t cause any concern to himself or others.

Good news and the changes to the start seemed to take plenty of heat out of what historically has been a frantic beginning.

The horses and jockeys behaved, the start went smoothly and pretty much on time, the riders then going a sensible pace on drying ground that had been heavy at the start of the week but good to soft by National time.

For all the changes, including to the fences themselves in the last 12 years, there are still 30 obstacles to be jumped and such a challenge was relished by the remarkable I AM MAXIMUS who won this like a Grade 1 horse.

He is, of course, a Grade 1 winner by virtue of his Drinmore success at his beloved Fairyhouse in December, unusual for an Irish National winner to take in that race eight months later but I Am Maximus is an unusual horse.

Like dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll he’s by the Derby winner Authorized, bred in France for the Flat, but he was gelded before he saw a racecourse, ran and won a Cheltenham bumper on his racing debut for Nicky Henderson and went off 12/1 for Sir Gerhard’s Ballymore in his first season over hurdles.

After that he moved to Mullins’, how Henderson must be ruing his departure from Seven Barrows seeing as though he has never won the National, and that’s when his journey to Aintree took off, via Grade 1 novices, that Irish National, the Drinmore, the Savills Chase, the Irish Gold Cup and the Bobbyjo.

This was just his second ever handicap, incredibly, his other one being the Irish National he won off a mark of 149, this Aintree success off 10lb higher. A mark of 159 was what Tiger Roll won his second National off, but I Am Maximus looks destined for a crack at more Grade 1s, like the Gold Cup, along with plenty of his stablemates, one suspects.

If he did come back to Aintree for a second go at this race off a monster mark it would likely be from a history-making rating, for this was incredibly impressive given he won by seven-and-a-half lengths in the style of a horse that could’ve gone round again, something that looked unlikely with so many still in contention at the second last.

Like plenty of Grand National-winning jockeys before him, Paul Townend took a brave inside route, and while it’s tempting to say such a tactic paid dividends, I Am Maximus won so well you have to believe he could’ve won this via several routes.

His jumping had been questioned beforehand and he did jump to his left several times this season, perhaps part of the reason why Townend was keen to stick to the inside, but he didn’t put a foot wrong throughout, although the most impressive aspect of his performance was his staying power and the awesome finishing effort that saw him blast away from his rivals in the straight.