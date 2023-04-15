Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Analysis

The modern Randox Health Grand National has been praised for its safety modifications but the 2023 renewal was a reminder of the risks involved in the race for more reasons than one.

Threats of protesters aiming to at least delay the most famous jumps race in the world came through as a group attempted to infiltrate the track before the scheduled start time and although the police dealt with the disturbance as quickly as possible the Grand National did not go off on time.

“It’s the world that we live in,” Dan Skelton mused on Racing TV. “They have a right to protest,” before coolly and eloquently defending his sport as 39 revved up thoroughbreds circled the parade ring for a prolonged period.

In the end Aintree officials did remarkably well to delay the start by only 15 minutes, but any hopes of a drama-less race in the circumstances were quickly dispelled as a total of 15 of the 39 runners either fell or unseated their rider.

Hill Sixteen had to be put down after a heavy fall while two others, Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman, were being treated in the equine hospital after the race.

Sandy Thomson’s Hill Sixteen became the fifth horse to lose their life in the Grand National since the modifications began in 2013, which is five out of 395, a fatality rate of 1.27%, over three times the fatality rate across jumps racing as a whole.

Of course, a safety review will be undertaken, but with so many modifications already made you do wonder what more can be done. Becher’s Brook, historically the most formidable fence on the track, had no fallers or unseats on either circuit, for example.

That aspect of the 2023 renewal cannot be ignored, but the sport delivered as it always seems to with CORACH RAMBLER, the 8/1 favourite, running out a brilliant winner for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox.

Scotland has had just three winners of this race in 175 years and Russell and Fox have now teamed up for two of them, incredibly, with Corach Rambler following in the hoofprints of their 2017 winner, One For Arthur, who died last month at the age of 14.

Owned by a syndicate of seven, The Ramblers, Corach Rambler was 10lb well-in on official ratings following his second success in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month, but such weights and measures have rarely mattered too much in this race.

Certainly, for every Rough Quest there has been a Cloth Cap, but you would always take being extremely well-handicapped in the National and Corach Rambler could be picked out a long way from home as the horse going best.

Held-up in mid-division in the very early stages, Corach Rambler quickly established a smooth jumping rhythm which allowed Fox to glide towards the inside and gain a more prominent position than many had anticipated by the end of the first circuit.

This is a horse that has won two Ultimas from way off the pace at Cheltenham, but before halfway he was sat in fifth place as Mister Coffey and Coko Beach took the field along. Fox went for the inside and travelled well tracking the aforementioned pair, taking a beautiful racing line at the Canal Turn as the race began to hot up.

As Mister Coffey went five lengths clear under Nico de Boinville Fox sat tight, gradually making his move towards the second last. By the final fence he hit the front, tanking, with everything else being ridden and Fox went for it. The response was electric and Corach Rambler bolted clear of his pursuers.

Yes he idles and yes when he does so his head carriage is awkward. But this was Corach Rambler’s day. He was too well-handicapped and too far away for Vanillier to do anything about it and all credit goes to Russell, her partner Peter Scudamore who rides him every day at home, and Fox.

This was Fox’s second Grand National from four goes and Russell’s second from five. In this race that is exceptional, a word that could also describe Corach Rambler’s performance today. He won’t be so well-handicapped next year, but seeing what he can do off a big weight in this race in 12 months’ time will be interesting.

