Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox teamed up to win the Randox Grand National for the second time as Corach Rambler eased to success from Vanillier.

In theory the nine-year-old was the best handicapped horse in the race as Corach Rambler had been handed a 10 lb rise in the handicap for his success at the Cheltenham Festival last month but was able to race from his old mark in the early closing contest and, for once, the theory proved correct. Fox and Russell won the historic contest with One For Arthur in 2017 and looked to have the race in safe keeping after the last with Corach Rambler holding a healthy advantage. However, their charge has an awkward head carriage and doesn't like to be in front too soon and Fox was animated in the saddle as he kept his mount up to his work. Value Bet selections Vanillier and Gaillard Du Mesnil (advised ante-post) were in pursuit but Corach Rambler and Fox had enough in hand to score by two and a quarter lengths from Vanillier. Last year's winner Noble Yeats stayed on from an unpromising position to fill fourth spot with The Big Dog, Born By The Sea and Roi Mage the next three across the line.



The race was delayed by about 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track to the concern of trainers worried about the welfare of their horses being kept in the parade ring for a protracted period of time. Once the race was underway the action unfolded quickly with the prominent Cloudy Glen unseating at the first and Hill Sixteen and Recite A Prayer both falling; the fence was omitted on the second circuit after being damaged. Tragically Hill Sixteen was put down after suffering a serious injury while both Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman (who was pulled up later) were taken away by the horse ambulance for further assessment. Coko Beach was soon in front and taking the field along at a good clip but he was headed by Mister Coffey who made a bold bid to provide veteran trainer Nicky Henderson with his first Grand National winner. Mister Coffey's stamina failed him deep into the four miles and two furlongs, coming home in eighth. Victory for Mister Coffey would have been quite a story but there was some story for Fox who was having his first ride back from injury having suffered a similar scare prior to riding One For Arthur, his sixth ride back after being sidelined. The delighted jockey told ITV Racing: "He is just a phenomenal horse. I can't believe it. He normally gets his head up a wee bit but today he travelled everywhere. He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent."

Russell, based in Perthshire, Scotland, said: “Those guys who went out to protest on course, they think it is about horse welfare. That horse loves his sport, he loves everything he does. He is kept in the best possible conditions, and I am just so delighted that he can run in a race like that, perform like that, and he has now got greatness. It is what he deserves. Corach Rambler, in our hearts, is just the best horse, and now in the public’s hearts as well. "I know how important winning the National is, and I know it changed my life the first time, and I know what reverence One For Arthur was held in, and now for Corach to achieve that is fantastic. It’s all about the horses. For me, it’s not about betting - although I did back him, quite a lot actually, antepost - but it’s not about that. It’s about the horse. “I hope those guys who are protesting will look at our website, the Facebook page we have, and see how these horses are looked after. It’s so important that they understand that we care for them every inch of the way. "That horse has been amazing.

