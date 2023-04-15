Sporting Life
Protestors attempt to climb a fence at Aintree
Protestors attempt to climb a fence at Aintree

Randox Grand National delayed at Aintree due to protestors

By Sporting Life
17:43 · SAT April 15, 2023

The start of the Randox Grand National was delayed after a number of protestors made their way on to the track at Aintree.

Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race facing an indefinite delay.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

