Randox renew sponsorship of Aintree Grand National for three years

Randox has renewed its sponsorship of the Grand National for a further three years – taking its backing of the famous chase up to and including the 2029 renewal.
Randox first extended its support to the 'world’s greatest chase' in 2017 when One For Arthur was successful.
The sponsorship extension means that Northern Ireland-based Randox has put its name to the Grand National for a total of 12 years – equalling the record length as a title sponsor held by Martell, who backed the race from 1992 to 2004.
Randox was founded in 1982 by Dr Peter Fitzgerald who said: “Extending our sponsorship of the Randox Grand National to 2029 reflects our commitment to the promotion of preventative health and well-being across the nation.
“Our goal is to enable people to live better for longer and, in doing so, to achieve much wider social benefit. Our comprehensive testing programmes, are now available in 30 clinics across the UK and Ireland, extending to 58 clinics by the end of 2025 and 143 clinics by late 2026 - providing easy access to advanced and cost-effective testing programmes to support prevention and better long-term health. In doing so we are fully aligned with the Government’s and the NHS’s drive to achieve a healthier, more productive society.
“I am delighted to be extending our relationship with Aintree, The Jockey Club and the City of Liverpool - this a truly iconic national event, in a great city.
“I congratulate Aintree and The Jockey Club in their stewardship of the People’s Race and if our continuing sponsorship helps shift the dial toward a healthier and more prosperous nation, our time and resources will have been well spent.”
Dickon White, the Jockey Club's North West Regional Director, added: “I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Randox for its generous and continued support of the Grand National. We love working with Peter and all the team at Randox, whose passion not only for the Grand National but the whole festival and all the work we do in the community mirrors our own.
"While Randox has become synonymous with the People's Race as its sponsor, what few people will appreciate is just how invested in and passionate they are about these three days and horseracing more broadly. We could not wish for a more loyal partner, whose ongoing commitment extends way beyond the Randox Grand National Festival itself and includes so many events leading up to it.
"Their time as Grand National sponsor has already seen some truly memorable renewals of the world’s greatest steeplechase, including Rachael Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the race aboard Minella Times in 2021 and the back-to-back victories of Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019. We look forward to many more memorable moments in the future.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.