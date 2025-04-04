Randox renew sponsorship of Aintree Grand National for three years

Randox has renewed its sponsorship of the Grand National for a further three years – taking its backing of the famous chase up to and including the 2029 renewal.

Randox first extended its support to the 'world’s greatest chase' in 2017 when One For Arthur was successful. The sponsorship extension means that Northern Ireland-based Randox has put its name to the Grand National for a total of 12 years – equalling the record length as a title sponsor held by Martell, who backed the race from 1992 to 2004. Randox was founded in 1982 by Dr Peter Fitzgerald who said: “Extending our sponsorship of the Randox Grand National to 2029 reflects our commitment to the promotion of preventative health and well-being across the nation. “Our goal is to enable people to live better for longer and, in doing so, to achieve much wider social benefit. Our comprehensive testing programmes, are now available in 30 clinics across the UK and Ireland, extending to 58 clinics by the end of 2025 and 143 clinics by late 2026 - providing easy access to advanced and cost-effective testing programmes to support prevention and better long-term health. In doing so we are fully aligned with the Government’s and the NHS’s drive to achieve a healthier, more productive society.