Graham Cunningham Goodwood analysis: Wednesday reflections & Thursday thoughts

Jehani in the spotlight as Wathnan bandwagon takes an intriguing turn

Thursday marks a highly significant day in the rapid evolution of Wathnan Racing as The Strikin Viking and Midnight Gun have their first runs under the care of Hamad El Jehani.

The Qatari ownership group has made a huge impact in the last year, landing the Gold Cup and Queen’s Vase with Courage Mon Ami and Gregory at Royal Ascot in 2023 and following up this summer with royal wins for Leovanni, Shareholder and Haatem.

Buying smart young winners for significant sums is a central part of the Wathnan strategy but day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival sees a notable departure as The Strikin Viking and Midnight Gun have been switched from leading yards to join first-season Newmarket handler Hamad El Jehani.

Jehani landed the Qatar Derby with former Gosden galloper Jeff Koons last December and is now training a small yet select Wathnan team of ten from the lower yard at Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stables in Newmarket.

Make Me King opened his UK account by winning a Newcastle handicap in June but Thursday represents a chance for him to shine on a grander stage with The Strikin Viking in the Markel Richmond Stakes and Midnight Gun in the Coral Kincsem Handicap.

Viking on the Richmond march

The Strikin Viking made a big impression on his York debut for Kevin Ryan before finishing a clear second to Henri Matisse in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh, while the impeccably-bred Midnight Gun won his last two for Ed Walker and steps up in distance for the day three opener.

“Of course, this is a big day and also a big opportunity for us” said the 35-year-old Qatari champion.

“Goodwood is a big meeting for me but a very big one for Qatar and we need to show our best,” he says.

“These two horses have been with me for a couple of weeks and The Strikin Viking seems a good, straightforward horse. He came to me in very good condition from Kevin and has done two good pieces of work so he seems ready to go.”

By Kingman out of the 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Sky Lantern, the progressive Midnight Gun impressed at Nottingham and Newmarket and moves up in distance from a mark of 93 under James Doyle.

“We change a few small things in routine, such as feeding, but not too much,” adds Jehani. “Midnight Gun is a big horse who’s already shown a lot of ability and we think he could be very nice over a mile and a quarter.”

Jehani plays down reports of his background as an accomplished showjumper, saying it was “more of a hobby” before he returned to his studies and moved on to the racing game.

“I’m very lucky and pleased to be training horses like this,” he adds. “Newmarket is much quieter than Qatar but horse people never have any problem keeping busy and the plan is to learn as much as possible this season and come back again for a longer term next year.”

