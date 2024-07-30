Goodwood Tuesday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Take Heart held off the fast-finishing Enfijaar to win the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap for Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen.
The 7/1 chance sat handy throughout and was asked to stretch from the two furlong marker. He responded well to overhaul the front-running eventual fourth Max Mayhem while in behind the runner-up, sent off 3/1 favourite, was finding his stride.
He was closing all the way to the line but the closest he got was the neck that separated the pair at the line. Tony Montana (17/2) was a further length away in third.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“He’s not slow, he’s been training very well. I thought going to York that he’d a big chance, but he got drawn on the wide outside which made it difficult,” said Murtagh.
“When he drawn 18 today the owner was going ‘Jesus Johnny, what did you do to get these bad draws?’ He was only beaten four and half lengths that day (at York), he had a lot of ground to make up in the straight. He was a little bit closer today, they went so slow and he was controlling the race at all time.
“He’s probably got a bit quicker, a mile and a quarter is ideal. In fairness to the horse, he deserved a big one like this and we’re delighted. There’s big handicap on Irish Champions weekend that he ran very well in last year, he could go there, but he’s probably a stakes horse in the making.”
Roger Varian said of Enfjaar: “Frustrating, but he’s run very well and is a really nice horse going forwards. It didn’t quite happen for him today, but I am sure there will be some good days with him.”
Jim Crowley added: “The pace was a bit too slow for Enfjaar. He has run a good race.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.