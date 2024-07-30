Goodwood Tuesday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Heart fends off favourite in opener Take Heart held off the fast-finishing Enfijaar to win the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap for Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen. The 7/1 chance sat handy throughout and was asked to stretch from the two furlong marker. He responded well to overhaul the front-running eventual fourth Max Mayhem while in behind the runner-up, sent off 3/1 favourite, was finding his stride. He was closing all the way to the line but the closest he got was the neck that separated the pair at the line. Tony Montana (17/2) was a further length away in third.

