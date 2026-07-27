Goodwood Preview & Tips: Podcast team on Scandinavia versus Trawlerman in Goodwood Cup

The Goodwood Cup comes under the spotlight as our panelists discuss Scandinavia, Trawlerman and a relative outsider heading to the Downs with more than a squeak of getting involved.
Timeform's Billy Nash and Graham Cunningham both believe that Hardwicke Stakes sixth Amiloc can play a major hand in Tuesday's Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (15:35).
The feature race on day one sees last year's winner Scandinavia face off once more with Trawlerman who he narrowly defeated in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month.
And the pair of big-race analysts are struggling to pick a side.
Speaking on a Goodwood and Galway Festival special edition of the Racing Podcast, Nash said: "I'm finding it really hard to split them, they've got the same rating (129) which is something we [Timeform] don't generally tend to do in a big race like this.
"Scandinavia just seems to find a way to win, he's that type of a stayer. He never seems to be travelling that well but he finds loads for pressure.
"But you could say the same about Trawlerman, he's a doughty opponent.
"It's a pretty quick turnaround, that would be the one slight concern. But it's probably not a two-horse race either.
"Amiloc is unexposed over this trip – he wasn't beaten far in the Hardwicke so that looks like a really good run.
"And let's not forget Lazy Griff who was placed in two Derbies.
"But I can't split them – if my neck was on the block I'd go for Scandinavia."
Cunningham added: "We just hope they both turn up on their A-game as they both had tough races at Ascot.
"There's not as much romance around the Flat as over jumps but Trawlerman is aged eight, and he's only been to Goodwood once. And that came at a time when Scandinavia was still in the paddock with his mum – so it's an intriguing snap.
"The way he jumped and was just ferociously going about his business at Ascot was tremendous to see.
"Like Billy, I think Amiloc is the one who might sneak in and get amongst them. He's two from two at Goodwood in pretty good races, and the Hardwicke was absolutely stacked – it was a Group 1 race apart from the title."
Host David Ord, Graham and Billy also talk about the match-up between Al Hudaiba and Haffner in the Coral Vintage Stakes (14:25), but which horse has "got the best form, clearly"?
The HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (15:00) also comes under the microscope, with Graham wary about a clear form choice on the ratings because he is "cold early on".
The team also look ahead to the rest of the feature races of the week, including a fascinating rematch between Bow Echo and Gstaad in Wednesday's Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (16:10), the questions facing Diamond Necklace ahead of Thursday's Qatar Nassau Stakes (15:35), several Galway Festival fancies, and much more besides.
LISTEN: Click here for the Goodwood & Galway Preview Podcast
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