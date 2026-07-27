Goodwood Preview & Tips: Podcast team on Scandinavia versus Trawlerman in Goodwood Cup

Timeform's Billy Nash and Graham Cunningham both believe that Hardwicke Stakes sixth Amiloc can play a major hand in Tuesday's Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (15:35).

The feature race on day one sees last year's winner Scandinavia face off once more with Trawlerman who he narrowly defeated in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

And the pair of big-race analysts are struggling to pick a side.

Speaking on a Goodwood and Galway Festival special edition of the Racing Podcast, Nash said: "I'm finding it really hard to split them, they've got the same rating (129) which is something we [Timeform] don't generally tend to do in a big race like this.

"Scandinavia just seems to find a way to win, he's that type of a stayer. He never seems to be travelling that well but he finds loads for pressure.

"But you could say the same about Trawlerman, he's a doughty opponent.

"It's a pretty quick turnaround, that would be the one slight concern. But it's probably not a two-horse race either.

"Amiloc is unexposed over this trip – he wasn't beaten far in the Hardwicke so that looks like a really good run.

"And let's not forget Lazy Griff who was placed in two Derbies.

"But I can't split them – if my neck was on the block I'd go for Scandinavia."