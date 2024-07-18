Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival: Full details and horses to follow

We caught up with some of the trainers and jockeys who nominated their horses to follow throughout the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival.

Now in its 16th year, the Summer Festival – backed by Sky Bet – features 10 race meetings across nine days in the county of Yorkshire and includes fun for all the family, several music nights and raffles with some exclusive prizes on offer as well. The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival is this year focused on Graham Lee and his family, with funds raised going towards the Matt Hampson Foundation, a Leicestershire based organisation where Graham spends a two-week block every month for intensive rehab. As well as the traditional exit collections, competing jockeys will also join the fundraising through the Sky Bet Paddock & Chips competition which see riders at the various courses attempt to chip footballs into goals of varying sizes. Scroll down for more details of what’s on and when during the festival, but here are the horses to following from some of Yorkshire’s finest…

Sean Quinn (Joint-trainer) Sporting Life – "He made his debut at Beverley a couple of weeks ago, missed the break and just got stopped in his run a bit around halfway. We’ve stepped him up in trip to six furlongs at Pontefract and hopefully he'll show a bit more. Due For Luck – "He also runs at Pontefract on Friday night. He disappointed at Haydock last time but he's done that there before and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he bounced back." One More Dream – "He runs in the final race on Friday and is capable of winning off his mark. The drier the ground the better for him so hopefully this sunshine continues."

Joanna Mason (Jockey) This Years Love – "Pontefract will really suit him and he’s probably still crying out for even further than a mile. Hopefully in the end they don’t nick him for jumping as I quite like him! I think he's a good chance of mine on quite a busy Friday night." Sondad – "He's in at Ripon on Saturday and has run just once this season when fourth at Doncaster. He is sure to come on for that as he's a nice big horse. We'll see if he handles the track." Dawn Of Liberation – "He’s got some ability and has form on the all-weather but has been a bit unlucky a few times since joining Ruth (Carr). Everything needs to roll right for him but he's capable."

Steve Brown (Assistant trainer to Julie Camacho) Makanah – "He's our one runner at Pontefract on Friday night and he runs in the feature sprint handicap. He ran in the Gosforth Park Cup last time and he just wasn't 100% when he came home but he's fine now and I can see him running well. All his life he's wanted to go a bit left-handed so the rail there could help him well and he's drawn close to it. He's a capable horse and run most of his life in the big handicaps. The stiff five and small field makes sense so he might be one that people overlook." Pearl Abbey - "She is a little filly who won on the all-weather over the winter and has just been working her way back into form, not beaten far at Newcastle last time. She's in an apprentice handicap at Doncaster on Saturday and is ridden by Tom Kiely-Marshall who gets on well with her." Calder Valley - "He wouldn't want the ground too quick but is worth keeping an eye out for. We really like him and I'm sure we've not seen the best of him yet. He had a few runs over the winter over seven furlongs but when he gets a mile I think we'll see a different animal. He's a horse we like."

Mark Walford (Trainer) Exceed Now - "He's a horse we picked up from the Newmarket sales just on Tuesday night. I spoke to Roger Varian who we bought him off and he was fairly positive but I can't say too much other than he seems to go well. He's only had three runs and has a rating of just 68. If he doesn't run well at Doncaster on Saturday then he definitely will run well in the near future." Treble Winners - "This is a two-year-old colt who has only run once. He ran quite nicely first time out at Newcastle and that will have brought him on. I'd expect him to run well but he might just be one to look out for in handicaps further down the line too." Fortuitous Star - "She ran at Catterick last time and it was her first run for a while. We're stepping her up to a mile and she'll probably be any price you like but she's actually been going reasonably well since the last outing so we're hoping for a decent run from her."

Adrian Keatley (Trainer) Goal Line - "He's going to run at Beverley on Monday and he's a nice colt. We got him at the breeze-ups and he's well bred. If he doesn't win a novice then he should be winning a nursery." Click here for more on Adrian's weekend team and beyond...

Ruth Carr (Trainer) Makalu - "He's in the form of his life and won at Ayr on Monday having been second at Ripon last week. He won over seven at Ayr so maybe a mile at Pontefract won't play to his strengths but he's in front of the handicapper we feel and he's in good form so we're hoping to strike while the iron is hot. Lord Protector - "He was second in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar and was then second at Chelmsford before being a bit disappointing in a hot handicap at Newcastle on Plate day. We're stepping him up in trip which we expect will suit and hopefully he has a bit of a chance." Jojo Rabbit - "He won at Doncaster last week and we're actually able to drop in grade back there on Saturday due to a small quirk in the handicapping system and how it works on a Saturday. We'll claim off him and hopefully he can run well again."

