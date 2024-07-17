Adrian Keatley keen on weekend team including Kihavah

Flying the flag for the North Yorkshire trainer is stable stalwart Kihavah, who has his first run over jumps for the first time since winning at the Lincolnshire course last summer.

Having finished down the field at 40/1 in last weekend’s John Smith’s Cup at York, Keatley is expecting a better showing from the seven-year-old in Saturday’s valuable Unibet Daily Industry Best Prices Summer Handicap Hurdle.

Speaking at the launch of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival during Wednesday’s fixture at Thirsk, Keatley said: “Kihavah is a brilliant hurdler - touch wood - he’s as good a hurdler as I’ve ever seen, the way he goes into his hurdles and gets away from the back of them quickly.

“Drying ground would be good for him and I’ve around five going to Market Rasen – I fancy the chances of most of them to be honest.

“Most of them are coming off the back of wins or good runs; Gale Mahler has won four in a row, Kihavah is well, we have Belvedere Blast who won his last run at Hexham. I’ve got Belle Of Annandale who was third on her last run over hurdles, and I’ve got Noble Anthem over fences and he was just beaten at Market Rasen the last day. He’s crying out to jump a fence.

“So hopefully we’ll have a good day on Saturday as we run Do It Now in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday too. He had a little niggly injury after Ripon (May 10) but he was very impressive there.

“I know the form hasn’t worked out great but he’s a very fast horse and a strong horse. I think Saturday could be tailormade for him.”