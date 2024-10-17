Gerri Colombe set for return to Down Royal next month

Gordon Elliott’s star chaser made a successful start to last season in Northern Ireland before going on to finish second to Galopin Des Champs in Leopardstown’s Savills Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The eight-year-old rounded off his campaign with victory in the Aintree Bowl and following a summer break, he will head back to Down Royal on November 2 alongside stablemate Conflated, who unseated Jack Kennedy at the first fence in the BetVictor Chase at Punchestown on Wednesday.

“Gerri Colombe and Conflated will both run and I’ll probably run three or four,” said Elliott.

“Gerri Colombe is at a similar stage to last year. He’s in good nick and ready to start, but there will be plenty of improvement in him.

“He’s a very unassuming horse who doesn’t show much at home, but they’re the ones that you want.”