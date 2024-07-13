Gerald Mosse announces his retirement and will train

The Marseille native has won more than 90 Group One races around the world, including multiple victories in the French Derby, the French Oaks, the French 2000 Guineas and the French 1000 Guineas.

He landed the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 1990 aboard Saumarez.

Mosse has also enjoyed huge success on the international stage, having plied his trade in Hong Kong, Bahrain, Dubai and Singapore, as well as in the UK, where his big-race wins include two triumphs in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Gold Splash (1993) and Immortal Verse (2011).

He also steered Nuclear Debate to win the Nunthorpe, the King’s Stand and the Haydock Sprint Cup across 2000 and 2001, while a 2010 Melbourne Cup triumph on Americain was another global highlight.

After hanging up his famous white gloves with final rides at ParisLongchamp on Saturday and Chantilly on Sunday, Mosse will become a public trainer in Chantilly from September 1, having first obtained his trainer’s licence in 2022 before purchasing a 40-box yard.