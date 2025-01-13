George Boughey to start new era at Craven House Stables

George Boughey has confirmed the purchase of Craven House Stables in Newmarket, a state-of-the-art training facility that has served as a Godolphin pre-training base since 2005.

The move signals an exciting new chapter for one of Britain’s most dynamic and successful young trainers. He said: “Craven House marks a significant milestone for us. I could never have envisaged the success we have enjoyed in the past five years and I feel very fortunate to have had the support and loyalty of some amazing owners and a brilliant team around me at Saffron House.” Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond in Craven House, Boughey said: “This move supports our ambition to continue growing organically. It allows us to enhance the owner experience while providing the space and resources to develop even better horses.”

George Boughey Unveils Exciting Move to Craven House Stables in Newmarket