George Boughey to start new era at Craven House Stables

George Boughey has confirmed the purchase of Craven House Stables in Newmarket, a state-of-the-art training facility that has served as a Godolphin pre-training base since 2005.
The move signals an exciting new chapter for one of Britain’s most dynamic and successful young trainers.
He said: “Craven House marks a significant milestone for us. I could never have envisaged the success we have enjoyed in the past five years and I feel very fortunate to have had the support and loyalty of some amazing owners and a brilliant team around me at Saffron House.”
Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond in Craven House, Boughey said: “This move supports our ambition to continue growing organically. It allows us to enhance the owner experience while providing the space and resources to develop even better horses.”
Craven House has 94 stables (soon to expand to 130) and ample space for further development. The base will provide a modern environment for owners, with plans afoot to build a new open-plan pavilion.
“The move allows us to take everything to the next level,” Boughey explained. “Saffron House has been a great place to train horses but we’ve begun to feel slightly cramped and Craven House gives us the platform to operate on a larger scale.”
The trainer will have the support of some high-profile owners including Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, Amo Racing, Highclere Racing and Shadwell.
Believing, a Group 2 winner in Ireland this year who was also multiple Group 1 placed, was last week purchased by Coolmore for 3,000,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale and will race on for the handler in 2025.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.