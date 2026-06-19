George Boughey reports Bow Echo to have taken Royal Ascot well and relishing Sussex Stakes challenge

The Night Of Thunder colt drew comparisons to the mighty Frankel after maintaining his unbeaten record when following up his Betfred 2000 Guineas win at Newmarket in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

All roads now lead to the Sussex venue for Bow Echo for a tilt at the £1.2 million mile prize on July 29, where he looks likely to face his old rival Gstaad, who he has beaten into second at both the Royal meeting and in the Betfred 2000 Guineas.

Having proven the standout miler in the three-year-old division, Boughey expects his stable flagbearer to prove tough to beat again when taking on his elders for the first time.

Boughey said: “He knows he has had a race, but he did have a race, so it is no huge surprise.

“We will just mind him as there is plenty of time until the Sussex Stakes, and hopefully that is the plan. It is just a pleasure to be a part of him.

“I don’t think there is anything that would deviate from that as it has been the plan for a while. I like the idea of Goodwood as I’ve long thought that would be a good place for him.

"It is a slicker track and a quicker mile. I think it will suit him well.”

More to read on Royal Ascot 2026

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