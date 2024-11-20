Gavin Sheehan and Hewick set for Haydock reunion in Betfair Chase

Gavin Sheehan will be reunited with Hewick in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Jordan Gainford has partnered Shark Hanlon’s charge in his last five starts but Sheehan will get the leg up on Merseyside, having steered the horse to King George VI Chase glory last year. Hewick was caught close home by Envoi Allen having made most of the running in the Champion Chase at Down Royal earlier this month, with Hanlon suggesting a Kempton defence at Christmas could be on the cards. The trainer’s impending suspension complicated matters though, and the plan is now to run at Haydock before heading straight to the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, when the trainer will be back on the roster. However, with some forecasts suggesting over 20 millimetres of rain at Haydock, Hanlon will be keeping a close eye on the weather.