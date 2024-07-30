Free horse racing tips for day two of the Glorious Goodwood Festival

Andrew Asquith had a 9/2 winner on Tuesday and is back with three more bets on day two of Glorious Goodwood.

Andrew Asquith Verdict: Wednesday July 31 1pt win Voyage in 1.50 Goodwood at 18/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes) 1pt e.w. Amestris in 3.00 Goodwood at 14/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4) 0.5pts e.w. Secret Solace in 4.10 Goodwood at 33/1 (bet365, William Hill, BetVictor - 1/5 1,2,3,4 ) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Chance Voyage to build on impressive debut

Wednesday at Glorious Goodwood looks a very tricky card, so my strategy will be to play on the safe side and hopefully unearth a few chances at bigger prices. It was disappointing to hear on Tuesday morning that Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Rosallion won’t be taking his chance in the Sussex Stakes due to a respiratory infection, which will be a big blow to trainer Richard Hannon, but I’m hoping that VOYAGE in the opening mile and a half handicap can give him something to smile about. This horse really impressed me when making a winning debut at Newbury in May, absolutely tanking through the race – probably doing too much – and looking like he’d just joined in at the two furlong pole. He had all of his rivals in trouble while he was still cruising on the bridle and only had to be shaken up to assert in the closing stages. That form has produced subsequent winners – the runner-up that day looks a nice prospect – and it was no surprise to see connections roll the dice in the Derby on his next start. That day didn’t materialise as owner Julie Wood would have hoped as her first Derby runner stumbled leaving the stalls and unseated Pat Dobbs. Voyage did enjoy himself, though, leading the field while loose for most of the way without causing interference and was the first horse over line.

Admittedly, he was bitterly disappointing on his latest start in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, easy to back and finishing well held. However, that run was too bad to be true, dropping out of contention so rapidly that something may have been amiss. It remains early days with him and based on his debut form, he doesn’t seem that badly treated now making his handicap debut. I’m willing to forgive his latest run and at odds as big as 20/1, he is worth a small-stakes win-only bet in a race where he should get a good pace to aim at. The Verdict: Back Voyage in 1.50 Goodwood

Amestris a bet in an open Molecomb

Aesterius is a worthy favourite in the Molecomb Stakes, though the betting is very much open in behind him and I’d rather side with one at a bigger price in what is set to be the biggest field since 2007, which also had 16 runners. The one who catches my eye is the Michael Bell-trained AMESTRIS, who made a most promising debut in a minor event at Newmarket which has produced plenty of subsequent winners. She finished second that day despite her inexperience being evident, diving right on leaving the stalls and also outpaced at halfway, but she stayed on well once the penny started to drop to be beaten just three quarters of a length by It Ain’t Two, who went on to finish runner-up to Aesterius in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown. As expected, Amestris proved much sharper when going one place better at Lingfield next time, better away from the stalls and really taking hold of the bridle, looking in control approaching the final furlong and really impressing with how well she quickened clear soon after.

Admittedly, she started the 5/2-on favourite that day in what wasn’t a deep race, but she created a favourable impression, and her performance was backed up by a very good timefigure (the runner-up has also won since). Amestris could only finish ninth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last time, but she shaped quite a bit better than the bare result suggests, travelling well when meeting some trouble around two furlongs out, and she was never able to get back into the race afterwards, while she also raced in the stand-side group which finished adrift of the far-side one. She’s a compact filly, very much a sprinter on looks, who will be suited by switching to this sharper track, and it is very likely that she has even more to offer. I like her draw in stall 15, which isn’t far away from Aesterius and, if she can break well and sit up close to the pace, she has the potential to run a big race in an open renewal. The Verdict: Back Amestris in 3.00 Goodwood

Secret Solace capable of better

The three-year-olds appear to have solid chances in this fillies’ handicap, Power of Destiny especially could be well treated now making her handicap debut, while I’d expect Warda Jamila to finish much closer or perhaps in front of Elladonna and Roarin' Success, who finished one-two at Salisbury last time in a race which was run at a dawdle. However, at massive odds, I’m hoping that SECRET SOLACE can spark back into the form which saw her finish third in a Listed event over course and distance on her sole start last season. That was a cracking effort given that she wasn’t best placed as the race developed and also met some trouble in-running, becoming unbalanced when bumped around two furlongs out but staying on well once finding her stride again to finish never nearer than at the finish. A quick look at the form book will tell you that Secret Solace has beaten just one rival home this season, but her comeback run came in Listed company over a mile, where she strongly left the impression she was in need of the run and wasn’t at all given a hard time.

Sporting Life Plus: What is it?

She did too much too soon on her latest start earlier this month, while she was also at a big disadvantage by sticking to the far rail on her own in the straight, and that was also her first start after another nine weeks off. It is therefore encouraging that she is back out as soon as she is, suggesting that Marcus Tregoning – who loves winners at Glorious Goodwood – has had a good run with her. The addition of first-time cheekpieces will help her concentrate and the return to better ground should also be a help. Secret Solace is the outsider of the field, but she is still far from exposed, especially at this trip, and she has the ability to win from a mark of 90 if putting it all together., Furthermore, Jim Crowley has a 33% strike rate when riding for Marcus Tregoning at Goodwood. The Verdict: Back Secret Solace in 4.10 Goodwood Preview published at 1650 BST 30/07/24