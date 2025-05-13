Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday.

Andrew Asquith's full tipping record can be found here

The weather continues to be glorious for the time of year and racecourses are watering heavily due to the lack of rain. Conditions are set to be fast again at Newbury this weekend, with the clerk of the course anticipating good to firm ground on the day – it’s currently described as good to firm, good in places, with up to 12mm of water going on today.

It has to be said that only 14 entries for the Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap, usually one of the, if not the strongest, middle-distance handicaps for three-year-olds all season, is bitterly disappointing.

Likely ground conditions have perhaps had an adverse effect, but it doesn’t look a vintage renewal, that’s for sure. Archivist heads the betting having caught the eye on his first start for William Haggas at Nottingham, and he does look potentially well treated from a mark of 86 now making his handicap debut, while he is also bred to progress further over this longer trip.

It's quite a congested betting market in behind, Nebras and Light As Air, whose latest form is working out well, priced similarly in places, but the one I like is the Roger Varian-trained SADDADD.

He was well supported and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over a mile at Southwell in December, overcoming some inexperience to be well on top at the finish, coming through with a powerful run on the stand-side rail to beat a Simon & Ed Crisford newcomer who has gone on to win a valuable event at Meydan since and also be placed in Group 3 company.

I didn’t mind his next run under a penalty at Kempton 11 weeks later, either, held up and still last entering the straight, but staying on well enough in the closing stages to finish third to the promising Opera Ballo in a race which Charlie Appleby has an excellent record, winning it with Notable Speech 12 months earlier.

Saddadd still looked a work in progress that day to me, while also leaving the impression he was ready for a step up in trip, and he duly progressed further when runner-up to another promising sort over this course and distance last month.

It was just the third running of that valuable novice event, but it again looks strong form, the winner looking destined for Group 1 company (he was cut to 20/1 for the Derby afterwards but has seemingly had a setback as he holds no entries), and Saddadd travelled into that contest like an above-average type.