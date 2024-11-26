Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

Conditions at Newbury this weekend are likely to turn testing, especially on the hurdles course, already soft, heavy in places, and they could have up to 20mm of rain fall on Wednesday.

At first glance, I was very interested in the claims of Queens Gamble in the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (better known as the Gerry Fielden), but all of her form is on a sound surface, and the only time she has raced on soft ground she was below form in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. I’m sure she’s a well handicapped horse from a mark of 130, but likely conditions on Saturday have made me think twice.

Another unexposed hurdler that interests me is the Paul Nicholls-trained LIARI, who won his first three starts over hurdles last season, and was also very strong in the market when disappointing in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival.

The bare form of his three victories as a juvenile is nothing special, but clearly connections felt he had been handed a lenient mark at the Cheltenham Festival, and he can be forgiven for producing such a dismal display – he was let down by his jumping – in the most competitive environment he’d faced.

I thought he shaped particularly well on his return at Chepstow last month, though, his jumping much more polished on his return from seven months off, and he travelled through that contest like a horse who is on a good mark.

It is worth noting that the Nicholls yard wasn’t firing on all cylinders at that time, and he strongly left the impression that he’d come on for the run fitness-wise, still travelling well approaching the second-last flight but the tank began to empty not long after.

To his testament, he stayed on to the line well, closing on the tiring runner-up, and he also shaped much better than many from the same yard at that two-day fixture. Liari has been given plenty of time since and, though this will be the first time he faces his elders, he is now down to a mark of 130, which is 4lb lower than the one he raced from in the Fred Winter.

Four-year-olds haven’t got a great recent record in the Gerry Fielden, but Liari is a well-made type, just the sort who will go on progressing throughout the season, and it is interesting that he’s the sole entry in this race from the Nicholls yard. I believe he’s on a fair mark, will have no problem with likely conditions – he was hitting the ground hard at Chepstow and has won on heavy before – and he brings an unexposed profile to the table.