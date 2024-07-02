Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock and Sandown on Saturday

There are a couple of excellent cards at Haydock and Sandown this weekend, both with a nice mixture of races, including some competitive handicaps, which keep this column ticking over.

From a purist’s point of view, all eyes will be on City of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday, and I hope we do see more brilliance from him, as he looked the superstar that Aidan O’Brien has long been telling us he is in the Derby at Epsom last time.

However, the race that most interests me from a betting perspective at Sandown is the Coral Challenge, a mile handicap for horses aged three or over. I’ve looked over the race all morning and I must be a glutton for punishment as I can’t get away from the claims of CLASSIC, who went incredibly close to giving this column a big winner last time.

Now, me and this horse have a real love-hate relationship, but you can’t dismiss the mighty race he ran when splitting Two Tempting and Dual Identity over this course and distance three weeks ago, and it surprises me that he is actually bigger in the betting than both of those rivals.

I know I may have my biased glasses on, but after watching that race back a few times, he really was an incredibly unlucky loser that day, held up in a race which wasn’t run at a true gallop, and having only one rival behind him turning into the straight.

Classic sneaked into contention under a confident looking Pat Dobbs, still on the bridle passing the two-furlong pole but still having around seven lengths to make up. He encountered trouble soon after, too, having to be switched to the inside and then back to the outside in the final furlong and running on all the way to the line to be beaten only a neck by Two Tempting who was much more prominently ridden and stole first run.

To make up the ground he did that day marks him out as a well-handicapped horse and, though he has shaped much better than the bare result on numerous occasions in the past, I think a subsequent 1lb rise in the weights is very fair.

Furthermore, Sandown received plenty of rain before racing that day, while it was still raining when the race took place, but the ground should be good to firm this weekend and that will suit Classic much better. He is only marginally better off at the weights with Two Tempting and Dual Identity, but it is worth remembering Classic was drawn wider than both last time, and got a luckless run.

Last year's winner of this race, Perotto, shaped well on his return in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and has to be respected, but he is 8lb higher than 12 months ago and has been put in as favourite. Therefore, a top-price 8/1 is enough to drag me back in to support a horse who I’m convinced is still handicapped to win a race of this nature.