Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and York on Saturday

The ground should still be on the softer side of good at York on Saturday with the potential of further showers on Wednesday and that will provide optimum conditions for Almaqam in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

The form of his Brigadier Gerard success has been boosted by Ombudsman since, and he really is hard to oppose on known form, this likely to set him up nicely for a return to Group 1 company later in the season. He’s priced accordingly, however, and there are more attractive betting opportunities on the Knavesmire this weekend.

A quick look at the ante-post market for the Sky Bet Dash over six furlongs tells you how competitive it is and I’m eager to take on current favourite Elmonjed, who has arguably failed to meet expectations the last twice.

He’s a class act on his day, but there could be some lurking further down the weights, and the one who stands out to me from a handicapping perspective is the James Ferguson-trained JUBILEE WALK.

He looked a horse destined for pattern company when bolting up in a competitive three-year-old handicap over five furlongs at this course last year, very strong at the finish that day over the minimum trip, and the timefigure he recorded that day was excellent for the level.

Jubilee Walk started favourite for the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot next time, but he wasn’t seen to best effect on that occasion, drawn low and ending up a bit isolated of the wing of the smaller far-side group, faring second best of those, with recent July Cup winner No Half Measures coming home first in that group.

His next three starts came in Bahrain during the winter months where he proved disappointing on the whole, but he was gelded and given a breathing operation afterwards, and shaped very well on his recent return at Chester.

Jubilee Walk was drawn wide that day and was never able to get in a good position as a result, while it didn’t look like he was in love with the tight-turning track, either, but he stayed on well enough in the straight to finish third to Alzahir and Cinque Verde who were better placed.

That was an encouraging effort, though, and he’s likely to have come forward for that outing, while the return to a straight, more galloping track, should be in his favour. Jubilee Walk is just 2lb higher in the weights than when winning at York, too, and unlikely to be troubled by a little ease in the ground, he looks an interesting contender.