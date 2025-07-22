Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and York on Saturday

Andrew Asquith had a 14/1 winner in his last ante-post column and returns with three bets at Ascot and York on Saturday.
Weekend View: Saturday July 26
1pt e.w. Jubilee Walk in the Sky Bet Dash at 14/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4)
0.5pts e.w. Lord Bertie in the International Stakes at 50/1 (William Hill, 888, 40/1 General, 1/4 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w. Cosi Bello in the Betfred Handicap at 14/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4)
The ground should still be on the softer side of good at York on Saturday with the potential of further showers on Wednesday and that will provide optimum conditions for Almaqam in the Sky Bet York Stakes.
The form of his Brigadier Gerard success has been boosted by Ombudsman since, and he really is hard to oppose on known form, this likely to set him up nicely for a return to Group 1 company later in the season. He’s priced accordingly, however, and there are more attractive betting opportunities on the Knavesmire this weekend.
A quick look at the ante-post market for the Sky Bet Dash over six furlongs tells you how competitive it is and I’m eager to take on current favourite Elmonjed, who has arguably failed to meet expectations the last twice.
He’s a class act on his day, but there could be some lurking further down the weights, and the one who stands out to me from a handicapping perspective is the James Ferguson-trained JUBILEE WALK.
He looked a horse destined for pattern company when bolting up in a competitive three-year-old handicap over five furlongs at this course last year, very strong at the finish that day over the minimum trip, and the timefigure he recorded that day was excellent for the level.
Jubilee Walk started favourite for the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot next time, but he wasn’t seen to best effect on that occasion, drawn low and ending up a bit isolated of the wing of the smaller far-side group, faring second best of those, with recent July Cup winner No Half Measures coming home first in that group.
His next three starts came in Bahrain during the winter months where he proved disappointing on the whole, but he was gelded and given a breathing operation afterwards, and shaped very well on his recent return at Chester.
Jubilee Walk was drawn wide that day and was never able to get in a good position as a result, while it didn’t look like he was in love with the tight-turning track, either, but he stayed on well enough in the straight to finish third to Alzahir and Cinque Verde who were better placed.
That was an encouraging effort, though, and he’s likely to have come forward for that outing, while the return to a straight, more galloping track, should be in his favour. Jubilee Walk is just 2lb higher in the weights than when winning at York, too, and unlikely to be troubled by a little ease in the ground, he looks an interesting contender.
The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes is the feature at Ascot on Saturday and looks set to see a rematch between Jan Brueghel and Calandagan. The former came out on top at Epsom last time and I’m surprised to see him not be favourite in all honesty. Calandagan was impressive when recording his first win in Group 1 company at Saint-Cloud last time, but that was against lesser opposition, and Saturday’s assignment will be tougher.
However, there isn’t a bet that stands out to me at the moment and, surprisingly, I’ve struggled to narrow one down in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes. The one who I’m going to take a chance on at a big price is LORD BERTIE, who is in better form than his recent form figures suggest, and he hasn’t been with David O’Meara long.
He does have a habit of starting slowly, but he’s often held up anyway, and he’s just the sort of strong-travelling type that will be well suited by the big-field scenario of the International.
His last win came over this course and distance on good to soft ground, too, and he figures on a handy mark based on the pick of his efforts. Lord Bertie travelled like a horse working his way back to form when fifth to Akkadian Thunder at Doncaster two starts back, moving into contention in style but finding less than looked likely on ground which was probably on the quick side for him.
It is best to put a line through his latest run back at Doncaster last time also, as there was a problem with the fitting of his hood beforehand, and it actually came loose around halfway through the race, flapping around and no doubt causing a distraction. Lord Bertie still travelled with his usual verve, looking like throwing down a challenge two furlongs out before being eased down soon after, his jockey seemingly mindful about the hood coming loose.
He's available at 50/1, which looks too big considering he’s gone close from higher marks in the past, and the stiff finish at Ascot will suit him well. Hopefully, there still some juice in the ground, which will also enhance his chance, and the booking of Jamie Spencer looks very intriguing given his record with such types on the straight course at Ascot.
The obvious one in the Betfred Handicap for me is the Charlie Fellowes-trained COSI BELLO, one of several three-year-olds among the entries who has progressed markedly in three starts to date.
He won impressively on his debut at Chelmsford, doing well to come from the rear in a race which wasn’t run at a true pace and at a track where it is often hard to make up ground in the manner he did.
Cosi Bello confirmed that promise when following up under a penalty at Kempton next time, again visually impressive, but that performance was also backed up by a very good timefigure.
The form of both of those wins on the all-weather are working out well and he confirmed himself just as effective on turf when beaten a head on his handicap debut at Chester last month. He did meet with defeat for the first time, but he emerged with plenty of credit, and he travelled through that contest like a horse who has been handed a fair opening mark.
The handicapper has raised him 2lb since, but that is workable given he produced a near-smart performance on that occasion, and the step up to a mile should also unlock further improvement. There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree and his first try at a straight track should also suit his strong-travelling style, while all-weather form notoriously translates well to the straight track at Ascot.
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 22/07/2025
